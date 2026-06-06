44-year-old gastroenterologist shares 5 health lessons he wishes he knew in his 20s: ‘No bank account for lost sleep'

We all tend to ignore our health in our 20s, thinking we’ll “fix it later,” but doctors often say that’s when the real damage quietly begins. From sleep habits to diet choices, small everyday decisions can shape long-term gut and overall health in a big way. Check out 5 silent health mistakes most people make in their 20s. (Unsplash)

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a 44-year-old gastroenterologist and hepatologist,shares in his June 4 Instagram post 5 health tips he’d give his 20-year-old self, offering simple, practical advice for better digestion, energy, and long-term wellness. (Also read: Is your ‘healthy’ food actually harming your gut? Doctor explains why wellness foods may cause bloating and discomfort )

Here are five powerful lessons he wishes he had known in his 20s:

1. Your gut health determines everything else Dr Sethi explains that energy, mood, skin, immunity, and mental clarity all begin in the gut. “It sits quietly in your digestive system, but it influences almost everything you feel daily. At 20, I didn’t realise how foundational gut health truly is.”