Shah Rukh Khan recalls 'raw, uncontrolled' self from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa days: 'Craft still undefined'

On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan looked back at a beloved film from his career, Kundan Shah's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa by sharing a few words about the feature on Twitter. The 1994 Hindi turns 29 on February 26. The romantic comedy starred Shah Rukh, Deepak Tijori and Naseeruddin Shah. It also introduced Suchitra Krishnamurthy. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is remembered today for its romantic triangle and melodious soundtrack. (Also read: Rajkumar Hirani reveals how Shah Rukh Khan keeps his team happy: 'They eat and party together')

On Twitter, Shah Rukh shared his recollections from the film. He wrote, "At that stage…in that age…..raw….uncontrolled…craft still undefined….surrounded by the best cast & crew in India and a director who I miss every day! Taught me that sometimes you lose the moment….but win everything else…I am sure somewhere, some world Sunil did too !" The actor played the character of Sunil, an optimistic musician who is in love with Anna (Suchitra). Unfortunately, she doesn't love him back and instead prefers his friend Chris (Deepak).

The actor's fans also responded by praising his work in the film. One fan on Twitter said, "Easily my most favourite film of all time. Sunil remains dearest of all." Another fan shared, "If you ask me after Swades I would rate Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na as my most fav movie n Sunil’s character is very close to my heart. Sunil had child-like innocence in this movie reminds me of my old beautiful GOA n our culture. Everything about this movie was so relatable n real."

In a 2006 interview on STAR Gold, Shah Rukh had shared why the coming-of-age film was so special to him. He had said, "According to me, I have been working for 16 to 17 years but this is one movie that will remain very close to my heart. At that time I was not a producer. But there is one wish that will remain unfulfilled that I wish I had made this movie."

He had added, "I would like to be like Sunil but I don't think I have the innocence and purity of Sunil. But Kundan has that quality of innocence and sweetness like [TV series] Wagle Ki Duniya. The never-say-die attitude that Kundan's character have is very enduring. He can bang his head on a wall and still say that I am going to win."

Written and directed by Kundan, the film's music was composed by Jatin - Lalit. At the 39th Filmfare Awards, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa picked up two awards, for Best Film (Critics), and Best Actor (Critics) for Shah Rukh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON