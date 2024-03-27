Farah Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan caused a stampede in hospital after her delivery: ‘The patients have come out…’

Farah Khan got candid about her pregnancy, IVF treatment and the delivery of her triplets in a new interview. Farah was speaking on Nova IVF Fertility’s YouTube channel when she revealed how she was drained during the delivery process in the hospital. She also shared that Shah Rukh Khan visited him in the hospital and it resulted in a stampede. (Also read: Fans want a Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta reunion after their IPL appearances: ‘We’ve grown up watching them') Farah Khan says Shah Rukh Khan was the second person to know about her pregnancy(HT Photo)

What Farah said

In the interview, Farah opened up about her delivery process, which was so unheard of around fifteen years ago because she was having triplets. Farah revealed that there were 35 people in the room when she was in delivery, and it was a ‘surreal’ experience for her. Mentioning how Shah Rukh came to visit her, Farah added: "Shah Rukh came the same day to the hospital and there was a stampede. The patients have come out with their IV drips, and Shah Rukh khada hai (was standing there).”

What happened during Om Shanti Om shoot

Farah also revealed the emotional reaction she had during the time she learnt that she could not conceive. "One day while we were shooting Om Shanti Om, in the middle of the lunch break, I got a call from the doctor, and she said, 'It has not happened this time'. Meanwhile, they called me back to shoot. I went in, and Shah Rukh knew something was wrong because I was going to cry. So, he told everyone to take a break and took me into his van, where I sobbed for one hour," she added.

Farah married Shirish Kunder in December 2004. She gave birth to triplets in 2008 through in vitro fertilisation.

Farah made her Bollywood debut as a director with Main Hoon Na (2004), starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan. She also directed Shah Rukh in Om Shanti Om (2007) and Happy New Year (2014).

