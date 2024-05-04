Janhvi Kapoor promotes ‘Mahi’ at IPL match. It's not MS Dhoni

Janhvi Kapoor promoted ‘Mahi’ at the Indian Premier League match in Mumbai on Friday. No, MS Dhoni wasn't playing. It was the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match, where Janhvi wore a blue T-shirt. But more than the colour, it was the text on her T-shirt that got everyone's attention. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor's childhood home in Chennai: You can now live at the first house Sridevi bought; see inside pics) Janhvi Kapoor promotes 'Mahi' at IPL match

Janhvi promotes ‘Mahi’

The actor took to her Instagram handle on Friday to share glimpses of her experience at the match. She posted selfies taken in the car, moments of her cheering, and a picture with her Gunjan Saxena director, Sharan Sharma.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

She captioned the post, “Mahi's day out... Mr Mahi missed you there @rajkummar_rao.” Her eye-catching outfit, prominently featuring 'Mahi,' stood out. The back of the shirt displayed the phrase: “Cricket is life aur (and) Life is Cricket.”

The Mahi on her T-shirt didn't refer to MS Dhoni, but her upcoming cricket film, Mr and Mrs Mahi, which is set to hit cinemas on May 31.

About Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

Directed by Sharan Sharma, known for his directorial debut Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mr and Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao after their successful stint in Roohi. It is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

As Janhvi and Sharan promoted Mr & Mrs Mahi on Friday, her co-star Rajkummar was away promoting his upcoming film Srikanth in Jaipur. In the film, he portrays the life of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment. The movie is slated to release in cinemas on May 10.

Meanwhile, Janhvi's upcoming projects also include the pan-India film Devara: Part 1, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and NTR Jr in the lead roles. After making her Telugu debut with Devara, Janhvi will also make her Tamil debut opposite Suriya. She will also be seen in the action thriller Ulajh. After the two theatrical releases this month, Rajkummar will be seen in Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.