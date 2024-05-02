Janhvi Kapoor's childhood home in Chennai: You can now live at the first house Sridevi bought; see inside pics

If you were fascinated by Janhvi Kapoor's childhood home in Chennai that she gave a tour of a couple of years ago, you have a chance to live there now. As per a report by People, Airbnb has included the mansion, bought by her late mother and legendary actor Sridevi, in its list of 11 Icons properties that people can now rent out. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor says mom Sridevi wouldn't let her lock her bathroom door because…) Janhvi Kapoor's Chennai mansion is now available to rent on Airbnb.

Janhvi's home on Airbnb

The report states that Janhvi will open the doors of her Chennai mansion to “select” Airbnb users. The one-night stay would also include conversations with Janhvi about her “favourite beauty hacks” and “tasting fresh, authentic South Indian food.”

"This is the most intimate access to the most famous family in Bollywood," said Brian Chesky, Airbnb CEO and co-founder, at the launch of ‘Icons.’ Other pop culture spots that are also on the list include the real-life house from Disney-Pixar's Up (2009) in Abiquiu, New Mexico, the X-Men mansion in New York's Westchester County, Kevin Hart's members-only Coramino Live Lounge, a personal Doja Cat concert, Prince's iconic Purple Rain house in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and the Inside Out headquarters.

About Janhvi's Chennai mansion

Janhvi's Chennai mansion was first bought by Sridevi after her marriage to producer Boney Kapoor. It was the first home the late actor ever bought. She adorned it with artefacts and paintings from around the world, before the family had to shut it down due to leakage and other maintenance issues.

However, after Sridevi's demise in 2018, Boney took it upon himself to renovate the mansion. Janhvi gave a sneak peek into her home in a show-around to Vogue India in 2022. The mansion includes Boney's Chennai office, a plush living area, one of Sridevi's first paintings, a “secret room,” a memorabilia wall with the family's old pictures, a TV room, Janhvi and her younger sister Khushi Kapoor's paintings that they made during the lockdown, and a tastefully done bathroom.

Memorabilia wall in Janhvi Kapoor's Chennai mansion(Vogue India)

Janhvi will be next seen in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and Ulajh. She will also make her Telugu debut with Devara: Part 1.