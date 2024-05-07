Janhvi Kapoor has a hilarious response to Tirupati wedding rumours with Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor is in no mood to entertain rumours about her personal life. Even as her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya has caught the media attention, the actor does not talk much about it. So, when a paparazzi page on Instagram shared that Janhvi will get married with Shikhar in Tirupati Temple in a gold saree, the actor shut the rumours down with a short but hilarious response. (Also read: When Janhvi Kapoor talked about getting married in Tirupati: 'I will wear gold saree, my husband will be in lungi') Shikhar Paharia and Janhvi Kapoor are rumoured to be dating.(ANI Picture Service)

What Janhvi said

Reacting to the paparazzi post on Instagram, Janhvi commented, “Kuch bhi (What even).” Several fans reacted with laughing face emoticons under Janhvi's comment.

More details

Janhvi opened up about her relationship when she appeared on the latest season of Koffee with Karan last year. During the show, Karan asked Janhvi about three people on her speed dial list. She replied, "Papa, Khushu, and Shik.." and then went 'oooo' as she got embarrassed.

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sushilkumar Shinde. He and Janhvi reportedly dated earlier and later parted ways for unknown reasons. The couple are now back together as they have been spotted a lot of times together.

Janhvi and Shikhar offered prayers at Tirupati Temple earlier this year in January. Last month, Janhvi attended the premiere of Maidaan in Mumbai. She wore a white suit to the event and even wore a chain around her neck with the word ‘Shikhu’ on it. It is the nickname she has given to him.

Janhvi was last seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. She will be next seen in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and Ulajh. She will also make her Telugu debut with Devara: Part 1. She also started shooting for her next, titled Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari.