When Janhvi Kapoor talked about getting married in Tirupati: 'I will wear gold saree, my husband will be in lungi'

Janhvi Kapoor's relationship with Shikhar Pahariya grabbed headlines after the actor turned up wearing a necklace with his name – 'Shiku' – at Maidaan screening on Tuesday. In a 2021 interview with Brides Today, Janhvi opened up about her wedding plans. While Janhvi has been dating Shikhar for a while now, she has now confirmed their relationship. Her old interview gives a peek into what their big day and wedding looks could be like. Also read: Shikhar Pahariya's romantic post on Janhvi Kapoor's birthday Janhvi Kapoor visited the Tirupati Balaji Temple in January 2024 and was accompanied by boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

Janhvi Kapoor on her dream wedding

When asked if she had a mental image of how her wedding will look, the actor had said, "I’ve had a very clear picture of that, right from the start! I want to be married in Tirupati; it will be a very intimate affair. I know what I will be wearing — a gold, zari Kanjeevaram saree; and I’ll have lots of mogras in my hair. My husband is going to be in a lungi. And we will all eat food on a banana leaf after the wedding."

'I don’t like big weddings'

Janhvi also opened up about when and how she came up with her wedding plans. She said, "I visit Tirupati a lot. And when taking such a big step in my life, I’d want to get married there, with the person that I love. Also, in the past, I attended the wedding of a family member there...and really enjoyed it. I don’t like big weddings — they’re fun to attend, but being the centre of attention at such a big event will give me too much anxiety!"

Earlier this year, during an episode of Koffee With Karan, Janhvi had mentioned boyfriend Shikhar aka 'Shiku' was one of the three people on her speed-dial list. As host Karan Johar asked Janhvi 'to name three people on your speed-dial list', she replied, “Papa (Father Boney Kapoor), Khushu (sister Khushi Kapoor) and Shiku."

