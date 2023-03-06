Shikhar Pahariya shares romantic post on rumoured girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor's birthday

Janhvi Kapoor turned a year older and warm wishes for her are pouring in on social media. Joining fans, friends and celebrities, now Shikhar Pahariya who is rumoured to be dating the actor, posted a romantic silhouette photo of them. The photo is clicked at a beach destination during a moonlit night. Also read: Amid dating rumours, Shikhar Pahariya joins Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor on family trip. Watch

The photo didn't feature Janhvi and Shikhar's faces as their back face the camera. They are posing candidly while enjoying the scenic view of the water under the moonlight. Shikhar is also seemingly holding Janhvi close in the photo.

Sharing the photo, Shikhar simply wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday,” with a heart emoji. Janhvi, who has been re-posting her birthday wishes, added the same post from her rumoured boyfriend on her Instagram Stories. The photo is likely to be from the Maldives.

Janhvi Kapoor re-posted Shikhar Pahariya's birthday wish.

Last month, Janhvi Kapoor was snapped leaving for a family vacation. She arrived at the Mumbai airport with her sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor. Joining them was Shikhar Pahariya.

While Khushi led the pack, Janhvi followed her younger sister. The birthday girl smiled and waved at the paparazzi at the airport as she entered the terminal behind Khushi. Their father Boney arrived a few minutes later and paused for Shikhar who joined him. They both entered the departure entrance together.

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sushilkumar Shinde. He and Janhvi reportedly dated earlier and later parted ways for unknown reasons. The couple seems to be back together as they have been spotted a lot of times together.

Talking about Janhvi dating Shikhar, Karan Johar in Koffee With Karan 7, almost confirmed their dating rumours. During Janvhi's appearance on the show with Sara Ali Khan, Karan said, “I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building." Reportedly, Sara dated Shikhar's brother Veer Pahariya.

Janhvi last outing was Mili, which released in 2022. It was the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen (2019), produced by Boney. She has films like Bawaal and Mr & Mrs Mahi lined up for release this year.

