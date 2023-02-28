Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amid dating rumours, Shikhar Pahariya joins Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor on family trip. Watch

The Kapoor family, including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor, were seen at the Mumbai airport heading out for a vacation. Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya also joined them on the vacation.

Rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya joined the Kapoor family on their vacation.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were accompanied by their father Boney Kapoor at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday as they headed out for a family outing. Interestingly, Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya had also joined them on the family trip. The two sisters entered the airport first and Shikhar followed Boney later. While neither Janhvi nor Shikhar have confirmed that they are dating, they have been commenting on and liking each other's posts on social media for a while now. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor remember Sridevi in heartbreaking posts: 'I still look for you everywhere')

A paparazzo account shared a video of the Kapoor family arriving at the airport. The caption states, "Family time it is!!! Boney Kapoor and daughters Khushi & Janhvi Kapoor arrive at the airport." Khushi is seen leading the pack and Janhvi follows her younger sister. The actor also smiles and waves back at the paparazzi as she enters the airport behind Khushi. Their father Boney arrives a few minutes later and waits for Shikhar to join him and they both head towards the departure's entrance.

The Kapoors recently put up photos of late actor Sridevi as they remembered her on fifth death anniversary on February 24. While Janhvi and Boney had shared posts on Instagram, Khushi had put a photo of herself with Sridevi on her Instagram Story.

Producer Boney Kapoor is making his acting debut with the rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar next month with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. He earlier played himself in AK Vs AK (2020) which featured his brother Anil Kapoor in the meta Netflix thriller. He recently produced the Tamil film Thunivu starring Vijay last month. He is also producing the period sports drama Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn later this year.

Janhvi made her acting debut with Dhadak in 2018 and was last seen in Mili last year. The Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen (2019) was also produced by Boney. She also has the films Bawaal and Mr & Mrs Mahi lined up for release this year.

Khushi will be joining films later this year with the Netflix film, The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. She will be joined by Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in the adaptation of the American comic series.

