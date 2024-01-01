Koffee With Karan 8: Janhvi Kapoor reveals having Shikhar Pahariya on speed dial, Khushi reacts to Vedang dating rumours

Actors-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor will be the next guests on chat show Koffee With Karan season 8. Taking to Instagram on Monday, host Karan Johar posted a clip as the duo spoke about each other, their family and almost revealed secrets. The clip started with Khushi saying that she felt confident about being on the show. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor spotted post sister Anshula Kapoor's midnight birthday celebration at Arjun Kapoor's house) Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are the next guests on Koffee With Karan.

Khushi reacts to dating Vedang Raina

Janhvi Kapoor recalled that before the show, she attended a party where the actor requested people to ask her rapid-fire questions. Janhvi said, "Navya (Naveli Nanda) thinks I'm not ready. She said, 'Don't go'." When Karan asked Khushi if she is dating Vedang Raina, she replied, "You know that scene in Om Shanti Om where a row of people say 'Om and I are just good friends'."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Janhvi almost reveals dating Shikhar Pahariya

During a segment in the show, Karan asked Khushi Kapoor about the boys Janhvi has dated. As a confused Khushi asked if she should name them, Janhvi told her, "Don't do it Khushi." Karan also asked Janhvi about three people on her speed dial list. She replied, "Papa, Khushu, and Shik.." and then went 'oooo' as she got embarrassed. Janhvi is reportedly dating Shikhar Pahariya. Both Karan and Khushi burst out laughing.

Janhvi shares her advice for Khushi

Next, Karan asked Khushi if there was a reality show about her family what it should be called. She responded, "Walmart Kardashians." Karan asked, "Like the sasta (cheap) version of the Kardashians?" Janhvi said, "Why? How dare she?" Karan, next, asked Janhvi what piece of advice she would give Khushi if she were to work with Ananya Panday. "Just make sure you don't end up liking the same guys," Janhvi replied. Janhvi and Ananya have both dated Ishaan Khatter. All of them were left in splits.

Karan shared the video with the caption, "We are starting off the new year with some crackling energy with the Kapoor sisters. For the first time ever, catch the sister duo - Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor, together on the latest episode of #KoffeeWithKaranS8!" Koffee With Karan season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

About Janhvi's films

Janhvi will be seen in the sports drama Mr and Mrs Maahi alongside actor Rajkummar Rao. Earlier, Dharma Productions took to their official Instagram and announced that the film will release on April 19. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma. Janhvi will also be seen in Devara along with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

Khushi's Bollywood debut

Khushi made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. It also stars Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda. The film streamed on Netflix on December 7.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place