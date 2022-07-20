Mann Bharrya lyricist Jaani Johan shares health update after road accident: ‘I saw death'

Punjabi singer, lyricist Jaani Johan took to his Instagram handle and shared a health update after he met with an accident while travelling with friend on Tuesday evening. His SUV car flipped after being hit by another vehicle in Sector 22, Mohali. He was rushed to a hospital. (Also read: Punjabi singer Jaani, 2 others injured as SUV flips in Mohali)

After reports about the road accident surfaced on the internet, Jaani wrote in the caption of a post, “Ajj akha’n ne maut vekhi, par fer BAABE NANAK nu vekheya, so ajj MAUT te RAB dono ikathe vekhe….Main te mere dost theek aa’n, just minor injuries duaa ch yaad rakheyo #JAANI (I saw death with my own eyes today but then glimpsed God. So I saw death and God together. I and my friends are fine, we just have minor injuries. Remember us in your prayers).”

Jaani suffered minor injuries and has been discharged from the hospital. He added in another statement, “With the grace of almighty, we all present in the car at that time are fine. The authorities are doing due diligence in the matter, and we have been discharged from the hospital. Waheguru ne rakh le. Waheguru da shukr hai (Thank God).”

Soon after Jaani shared the post, fans rushed to the comment section and wished him a speedy recovery. Celebrities like Gauahar Khan, Asees Kaur, Stebin Ben, Ammy Virk, Ravi Dubey, Kanika Kapoor and Sophie Choudry among others commented on the post.

Talking about the accident, the Sohana station house officer (SHO) said the collision took place around 6 pm when the three, including Jaani, were headed towards Sector 91. “When they reached the Sector 88 light point, a Ford Figo hit their SUV from behind, causing the driver to lose control. The SUV flipped thrice, however, air bags saved the occupants’ lives. The three victims were pulled out of the vehicle and admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali,” he said in a statement.

Jaani is best known for songs like Titliyaan, Naah, Pachtaoge, Dhokebaaz, Kya Baat Ay and other songs.

