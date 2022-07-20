Punjabi singer Jaani, 2 others injured as SUV flips in Mohali
Punjabi singer-cum-lyricist Jaani Johan and two others were injured after the SUV they were travelling in flipped thrice after being hit by another vehicle in Sector 88 on Tuesday evening.
The singer and his friend were sitting in the back seat, and a driver at the wheel of the Toyota Fortuner.
The Sohana station house officer (SHO) said the accident took place around 6pm when the three were headed towards Sector 91. “When they reached the Sector 88 light point, a Ford Figo hit their SUV from behind, causing the driver to lose control. The SUV flipped thrice, however, air bags saved the occupants’ lives. The three victims were pulled out of the vehicle and admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali,” he said.
The singer has reportedly suffered injuries on his neck and back. The driver of the Ford Figo escaped unhurt as the air bag of his car also opened after the impact. “We have not received any complaints so far,” he said.
An eyewitness, who did not wish to be named said, the SUV was travelling at breakneck speed and lost control after another car rammed into it.
Chandigarh railway station looking at ₹385-cr upgrade
The Rail Land Development Authority has invited a request for proposal for the upgradation of the railway station, aimed at improving passenger amenities. Bidding for the same will open on August 2. Speaking about the upgrades, RLDA vice-chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja said, “The city of Chandigarh has grown manifolds in the last decade. The upgradation of the Chandigarh Station is in line to support the city's growth by providing a world class Railway Station.”
Zirakpur shoot-out: Allure of glitzy life led 3 youths to the murky world of crime, gangsters
Chandigarh Driving to high-end discotheques in swanky SUVs with a girl on the arm, while swaddled from head to toe in premium designer wear, the three youngsters involved in the July 17 shoot-out in Zirakpur felt every bit like the silver-screen gangsters that inspired them to embrace a life of crime.
Chandigarh | Come August, Tricolour to permanently fly in Sector 17
Come August, when India will celebrate 75 years of Independence, the Tricolour will become a permanent fixture in Sector 17, officials said on Tuesday. Initially, officials who met under the chairpersonship of adviser Dharam Pal, had decided that the Tricolour was to be permanently installed in the island of the eco-sensitive Sukhna Lake under the central government's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.
Chandigarh | Attempted break-in at Sector 27’s Corporate Bhawan
A cleaning staff member at Corporate Bhawan, Sector 27, reported an attempted break-in at the building, which houses the office of registrar of companies (RoC) on Monday. Theft at Sec-27 post office Unidentified persons, meanwhile, also broke into the Sector 27 post office and decamped with ₹9,200 along with a few other documents. The complainant Ravinder Kandhari, who works as the postal assistant at the office, reported the crime on Monday morning.
Close shave for 2 as branches come raining down on car in Chandigarh
Eleven days after a student lost her life in a tree collapse, two others had a close shave after another tree came crashing down in Sector 22 and branches came raining down at the Sector 24/25/37/38 roundabout on Tuesday. In Sector 22, a jujube (ber) tree collapsed in the open area behind the Sector 22 gurdwara. The tree has been cleared up and the wood donated to the gurdwara.
