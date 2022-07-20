Punjabi singer Jaani, 2 others injured as SUV flips in Mohali

Punjabi singer-cum-lyricist Jaani Johan and two others were injured after the SUV they were travelling in flipped thrice after being hit by another vehicle in Sector 88 on Tuesday evening.

The singer and his friend were sitting in the back seat, and a driver at the wheel of the Toyota Fortuner.

The Sohana station house officer (SHO) said the accident took place around 6pm when the three were headed towards Sector 91. “When they reached the Sector 88 light point, a Ford Figo hit their SUV from behind, causing the driver to lose control. The SUV flipped thrice, however, air bags saved the occupants’ lives. The three victims were pulled out of the vehicle and admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali,” he said.

The singer has reportedly suffered injuries on his neck and back. The driver of the Ford Figo escaped unhurt as the air bag of his car also opened after the impact. “We have not received any complaints so far,” he said.

An eyewitness, who did not wish to be named said, the SUV was travelling at breakneck speed and lost control after another car rammed into it.