Janhvi Kapoor turns stylist; curates all her looks for Mr and Mrs Mahi promotions
Hindustan Times has heard that actor Janhvi Kapoor is going the extra mile to promote her upcoming film, Mr and Mrs Mahi. Read on to know how.
Janhvi Kapoor is adding a personal touch to promote her upcoming film, Mr and Mrs Mahi by channelling her inner fashionista. How? By styling and curating all her outfits for the promotional activities of the film, which also stars actor Rajkummar Rao. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor admits she is ‘heavily inspired’ by Zendaya to try method dressing for Mr and Mrs Mahi)
Be it the cricket ball-inspired dress or pairing monochromatic skirt with a crop top, there is no doubt that Janhvi made quite a buzz with her ensemble recently. Now, Hindustan Times got to know that her creative spirit was behind it all.
Turning a fashion stylist
According to a source, the actor is personally invested in the project and wanted to do something special for the promotion. “That’s why she decided to style and curate all her outfits for the promotions,” said the source.
Most recently, Janhvi caught attention when she wore a striking red dress featuring ball designs at the back. With the twist, she infused the theme of the film into her dress. “What most people don’t know about this is that this innovative idea was Janhvi Kapoor’s herself,” adds the insider. (Read: Rajkummar Rao shows paparazzi Janhvi Kapoor's cricket ball-inspired dress. Watch)
For her second outing, she picked a purple blouse with a black and white skirt, with the number 6. When she was questioned by someone about the thought behind the number, she exclaimed at the event, “Iss Mahi ka jersey number 6 hai! (It is the jersey number of my character Mahi.”
“As she continues to design all her upcoming outfits for the promotions of her film, the whole team is excited to see what other interesting concepts she will add to her outfits,” shares the source.
More about Mr and Mrs Mahi
In the film, Janhvi will be seen playing the role of a doctor who is set on the path to chase her love for cricket after being encouraged by her husband (Rajkummar). For the film, Janhvi underwent two years of rigorous training and overcame several injuries such as shoulder dislocation. (Read: Mr and Mrs Mahi trailer: Rajkummar Rao coaches Janhvi Kapoor to become a cricketer. Watch)
The film's title is a tribute to the fans of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, who is lovingly called Mahi by his fans and teammates. It is believed that the film will also honour Dhoni's legacy in a special way. The film is slated to release on May 31.
