Made In Heaven actor Trinetra Haldar reacts to Rajkummar Rao being trolled for plastic surgery

Trinetra Haldar, who was seen in Season 2 of Made in Heaven, has reacted to actor Rajkummar Rao getting trolled for a recent picture due to rumours of getting plastic surgery. Rajkummar had denied these speculations. In a new Instagram post, Trinetra has now shared how she believes in ‘transparency’ when it comes to getting work done. (Also read: Rajkummar Rao breaks silence on plastic surgery rumours: I saw the pic, must be touched up, only got fillers done) Trinetra Haldar has reacted to Rajkummar Rao getting trolled for plastic surgery rumours.

What Trinetra said

In a new post, Trinetra shared that she underwent facial feminisation surgery. She wrote, “My transition is complete. I didn’t think this final step would happen anytime soon, but it has. I did this by myself, for myself, and still can’t believe it. Transition to me is deeply spiritual, and not the stuff of tabloids and speculative nonsense. I haven’t talked about wanting FFS at all mostly out of fear of public scrutiny and judgement, but why shy away from something so important in this journey of accessing myself? Who cares what anybody thinks or believes, really? Truth be told, I’ve wanted this for a decade, and there were lots of reasons to wait. I ticked them all off one by one.”

More details

Although she didn't directly mention the name of Rajkummar Rao, she then wrote: “An actor was recently trolled into sheepishly admitting he had chin filler, and a topper was trolled for (not doing anything about) her facial hair in the face of obvious academic merit. Screwed if you do, screwed if you don’t, clearly. There is only this one body, this one life. If there is gender dysphoria, it has to be dealt with. I’ve lost count of how many people in the industry I’ve met who’ve had work done and will deny intervention. To each their own, but I do not wish to contribute to a culture of opacity that thrives on making masses of young people insecure. I have no interest in promoting bodily intervention, but I do believe in transparency, as has always been the case, especially as a doctor. My reasons were gender affirmation and confidence therefrom, as extensively deliberated on over years of therapy. Others may have their own.”

Ever since a picture of Rajkummar at Diljit Dosanjh's recent concert went viral, people started speculating whether he has gone under the knife. The actor denied the same and told HT, "I found this debate very funny, I also looked at that particular image. That image looks too clean to be true, I don't have that kind of flawless skin. It felt touched up, I genuinely believe that. I started looking like a K Pop star."

Rajkummar was last seen in Srikanth, where he played the role of industrialist Srikanth Bolla who pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment, ultimately founding Bollant Industries. The film released on May 10.