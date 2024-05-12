 Srikanth box office collection day 2: Rajkummar Rao film continues to do well, mints ₹4 crore on Saturday | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 12, 2024
Srikanth box office collection day 2: Rajkummar Rao film continues to do well, mints 4 crore on Saturday

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 12, 2024 11:23 AM IST

Srikanth box office collection day 2: The film, which opened with good numbers in India, is doing well. In the film, Rajkummar Rao essays Srikanth Bolla.

Srikanth box office collection day 2: The Tushar Hiranandani film has been performing well in India. As per Sacnilk.com, Srikanth has minted over 6 crore within two days. The film released in theatres on May 10. (Also Read | Srikanth review: Rajkummar Rao bowls you over with his resilience and wit in this inspiring biopic)

Sharad Kelkar and Rajkummar Rao in a still from Srikanth.
Sharad Kelkar and Rajkummar Rao in a still from Srikanth.

Srikanth India box office

According to the report, the film earned 2.25 crore on its first day. It minted 4 crore nett in India on its second day, as per early estimates. So far, it earned 6.25 crore. Srikanth had an overall 20.25% Hindi occupancy on Saturday.

Srikanth review

The Hindustan Times of the film read, "Srikanth effectively highlights our society's lack of empathy towards people with disabilities and their struggles. The film sheds light on the biases that exist in the educational infrastructure and job opportunities for them. It's shown in a scene when Srikanth is looking for investors for his business, and a one company, reluctant to pump money, tries to lure him to help with making candles for Diwali -- something that we have long associated with visually impaired people."

About Srikanth

The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar in lead roles. Srikanth has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. In the film, Rajkummar essays the role of industrialist Srikanth Bolla who pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment, ultimately founding Bollant Industries.

Rajkummar on playing Srikanth

Recently in an interview with news agency ANI, Rajkummar had said, "When I got to know about Srikanth's life, when I first heard his story from Tushar, I was also very moved. I was very inspired that a person achieved so much at such a young age despite being visually impaired. So I thought this story is very important to spread to the world because we all need inspiration in our lives. Sometimes, we feel low and want to get out from the situation. Srikanth is such a character which will entertain and inspire you at the same time."

