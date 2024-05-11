Srikanth box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao film performs well, opens at over 2 crore in India

Srikanth box office collection day 1: The film, directed by Tushar Hiranandani, had a decent performance at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, Srikanth earned over ₹2 crore in India on the first day of its release. It hit the theatres on May 10. (Also Read | Srikanth review: Rajkummar Rao bowls you over with his resilience and wit in this inspiring biopic) Rajkummar Rao and Jyotika in a still from Srikanth.

Srikanth India box office

According to the report, the film earned ₹2.25 crore net in India on its first day, as per early estimates. Srikanth had an overall 12.14% Hindi Occupancy on Friday.

About Srikanth

Rajkummar Rao plays the visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla in Srikanth. The industrialist pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment, ultimately founding Bollant Industries. Alaya F, Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar also round out the cast of Srikanth. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

What Rajkummar had said about Srikanth

Earlier in an interview with news agency PTI, Rajkummar had said, "I don't really plan. Whatever character, film I'm doing at that moment, that's (becomes) my dream role. I'm only focused on that character and that story. I'm sure there's much more ahead for me. Like, two-three years ago I didn't know that I would be able to do Srikanth, but it happened. (Today) There's more hunger in me as an actor, and there's more fire. There'll be way more challenging characters (coming) my way."

Talking about taking up the role, the actor had added, "I love challenges. And, something that scares me excites me even more. And Srikanth did that to me. I've never played a visually impaired man before. I didn't know if I would be able to do it. But that's the fun where you push yourself out of your comfort zone. There was so much research that had to be done. Whenever I get an opportunity like that, I totally cherish it."

Srikanth review

The Hindustan Times of the film read, "Srikanth effectively highlights our society's lack of empathy towards people with disabilities and their struggles. The film sheds light on the biases that exist in the educational infrastructure and job opportunities for them. It's shown in a scene when Srikanth is looking for investors for his business, and a one company, reluctant to pump money, tries to lure him to help with making candles for Diwali -- something that we have long associated with visually impaired people."