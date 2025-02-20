Can obesity lead to sleep apnea? Doctor explains early warning signs, prevention tips

Obesity refers to a chronic disease that happens when too much of fat accumulates in the body. Obesity can lead to the onset of other chronic illnesses and complications in the body. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Aparna Govil Bhasker, consultant bariatric and laparoscopic surgeon, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai pointed out that obesity can lead to sleep apnea as well. Also read | Breathless when sleeping? Study reveals this ‘ironic’ food that could reduce risk of sleep apnea “Obesity promotes sleep apnea by raising the amount of fat in the vicinity of the neck and the superior airway," said Dr. Aparna Govil Bhasker. (iStock)

Obesity and sleep apnea: What’s the link?

“Obesity promotes sleep apnea by raising the amount of fat in the vicinity of the neck and the superior airway, which makes the lumen of the airway smaller and predisposed to collapsibility and airway obstruction while sleeping. The muscle tone within this area becomes lower with subsequent hypoxic and apneic events. Extra fat in the abdomen may lower lung capacity and diminish the flow of air into the lungs,” the doctor explained.

Early warning signs of sleep apnea in obese patients:

“The most frequent symptoms of sleep apnea in obese patients are loud snoring, gasping or choking at night, daytime sleepiness, morning headache, concentration difficulties, and mood changes. OSA is directly associated with many diseases, such as type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), hyperlipidemia, hypertension, heart failure, cardiovascular diseases (CVD), and depression,” pointed out Dr. Aparna Govil Bhasker. Also read | Antidote to sleep apnea: Visit your dentist

Here's how sleep apnea can be prevented in obese patients.(iStock)

Lifestyle modifications and treatment to manage sleep apnea and obesity:

The doctor highlighted, “Treatment of both sleep apnea and obesity involves the use of a combination of weight reduction, lifestyle modifications (diet, exercise, and abstinence from alcohol/sedatives prior to bedtime), medications, and CPAP. When diet and sleep changes are not successful, bariatric surgery may be a viable option for weight loss. Substantial weight loss after surgery usually results in significant resolution of OSA and metabolic derangements.” Also read | Don’t sleep on it: PGI experts warn of serious health risks linked to sleep apnea

Can weight loss reduce the severity of sleep apnea?

“Weight loss is a potent effect on the severity of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and is thus an effective treatment for most patients. Obesity, especially truncal and visceral obesity, plays a causative role in OSA through increased fat deposition around the upper airway, resulting in decreased lumen and increased collapsibility of the airway,” said Dr. Aparna Govil Bhasker. Also read | Obesity in children: Make kids follow these healthy habits so they don't become overweight

“In addition to mitigating obstructive sleep apnea, weight loss also supports metabolic health by favorably affecting cholesterol profiles, insulin resistance, leptin balance, inflammatory markers, and endothelial function—variables associated with obesity and also with sleep disorders,” the doctor added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.