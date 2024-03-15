Don’t sleep on it: PGI experts warn of serious health risks linked to sleep apnea

Snoring, dozing off in the day, feeling drowsy while driving, obesity, high blood pressure, choking during sleeping and frequent awakenings are signs which should not be ignored, doctors from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) said on the eve of World Sleep Day that will be observed on Friday. Obstructive Sleep Apnea is a disorder characterised by repetitive pauses in breathing during sleep due to the collapse of the upper airway. (Shutterstock)

All these symptoms point to Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), which if left untreated, can have serious consequences on both physical and mental health with disorders like hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, depression and even stroke, said health experts at PGIMER.

OSA is a disorder characterised by repetitive pauses in breathing during sleep due to the collapse of the upper airway. These interruptions in breathing can occur multiple times per hour, leading to fragmented sleep and decreased oxygen levels in the bloodstream.

Addressing a press conference at PGIMER’s New OPD on Thursday, Dr Naresh Panda, professor and head, department of ENT, highlighted that OSA was becoming increasingly prevalent in India due to factors such as urbanisation, changing lifestyles, obesity and sedentary behaviour.

Dr Sandeep Bansal, professor at the department, “Despite its prevalence, OSA often remains undiagnosed, leading to severe health complications and financial burdens.”

‘Children, middle-aged people more vulnerable’

Dr Bansal added that OSA could occur at any age, but children less than 12 years and middle-aged people were at a higher risk. Males are also more susceptible to the disease compared to females.

“Untreated paediatric OSA can harm a child’s growth, learning and behaviour. It may cause problems like trouble paying attention, feeling tired during the day and difficulty controlling emotions. OSA can also lead to weight gain, bedwetting and breathing issues, affecting a child’s overall health and happiness,” he added.