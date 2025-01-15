Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Breathless when sleeping? Study reveals this ‘ironic’ food that could reduce risk of sleep apnea

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Adrija Dey
Jan 15, 2025 04:33 PM IST

Sleep apnea is a disorder where the breathing gets interrupted while sleeping. Obesity is one of the causes. 

Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder where the breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep. This happens when someone wakes up at night suddenly, feeling breathless and taking long breaths. As per a study, published in the Journal of Sleep Medicine, a surprising food helps reduce the risk of this disorder- cheese. The nutritional value of cheese could potentially benefit certain markers connected to sleep apnea.

Sleep apnea is the difficulty in breathing as the airways get blocked. (Shutterstock)
Sleep apnea is the difficulty in breathing as the airways get blocked. (Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Don’t sleep on it: PGI experts warn of serious health risks linked to sleep apnea

Cheese and sleep apnea

Cheese is the favourite indulging treat. It is generally believed to be unhealthy. But in reality, cheese may not be as shallow in terms of nutritional value as the study explained that it contains high-quality proteins, calcium, fatty acids, bioactive peptides, amino acids, and key vitamins. They all have an important role in supporting the health.

In their study, the researchers elaborated that poor metabolic and cardiovascular health increase the risk of sleep apnea, but the nutrients in cheese influence these factors. The study examined participants based on biological markers connected to sleep apnea, such as aspartate aminotransferase, urea, cystatin C, sex hormone-binding globulin, testosterone, and diastolic blood pressure. They found a clear association between cheese and sleep apnea.

Moderation is key

Cheese when consumed in regulated portions, has benefits like lowering sleep apnea risk.(Shutterstock)
Cheese when consumed in regulated portions, has benefits like lowering sleep apnea risk.(Shutterstock)

The researchers also emphasised the importance of moderation in cheese consumption, much like with any other food. It’s ironic that a food generally deemed unhealthy due to its high-calorie content, which raises concerns about obesity, may also mitigate the risk of sleep apnea, a condition also caused by obesity.

This highlights the significance of portion control. Foods are often labelled as either ‘good’ or ‘bad’, but at the end of the day, moderation is the ultimate key. This may help to leverage the nutritional value of conventionally ‘bad’ foods.

ALSO READ: A grater mission: The world’s oldest cheese sample tells a story of survival

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On