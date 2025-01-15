Breathless when sleeping? Study reveals this ‘ironic’ food that could reduce risk of sleep apnea

Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder where the breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep. This happens when someone wakes up at night suddenly, feeling breathless and taking long breaths. As per a study, published in the Journal of Sleep Medicine, a surprising food helps reduce the risk of this disorder- cheese. The nutritional value of cheese could potentially benefit certain markers connected to sleep apnea. Sleep apnea is the difficulty in breathing as the airways get blocked. (Shutterstock)

Cheese and sleep apnea

Cheese is the favourite indulging treat. It is generally believed to be unhealthy. But in reality, cheese may not be as shallow in terms of nutritional value as the study explained that it contains high-quality proteins, calcium, fatty acids, bioactive peptides, amino acids, and key vitamins. They all have an important role in supporting the health.

In their study, the researchers elaborated that poor metabolic and cardiovascular health increase the risk of sleep apnea, but the nutrients in cheese influence these factors. The study examined participants based on biological markers connected to sleep apnea, such as aspartate aminotransferase, urea, cystatin C, sex hormone-binding globulin, testosterone, and diastolic blood pressure. They found a clear association between cheese and sleep apnea.

Moderation is key

The researchers also emphasised the importance of moderation in cheese consumption, much like with any other food. It’s ironic that a food generally deemed unhealthy due to its high-calorie content, which raises concerns about obesity, may also mitigate the risk of sleep apnea, a condition also caused by obesity.

This highlights the significance of portion control. Foods are often labelled as either ‘good’ or ‘bad’, but at the end of the day, moderation is the ultimate key. This may help to leverage the nutritional value of conventionally ‘bad’ foods.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.