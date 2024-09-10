Antidote to sleep apnea: Visit your dentist

Most of us do not like our monthly visit to the dentist – however, these visits can not only improve your teeth and gum health but can also help in finding hidden sleep disorders. A recent study, led by Davis Thomas, Rutgers School of Dental Medicine, suggests that to get over sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, sometimes all we need to do is visit the dentist. The study suggested that sometimes dentists are the first ones to spot the signs of sleep disorders and refer the patient to sleep specialists.

Obstructive sleep apnea is associated with the disorder of not being able to have repeated breathing pattern while sleeping. Millions of people suffer from sleep apnea – it can further lead to other disorders such as heart disease and neurodegeneration.

How can dentists spot signs of sleep disorders?

In a media release, Davis Thomas, a clinical associate professor at the Rutgers School of Dental Medicine and senior author of the review, said that dentists can spot the early signs of sleep disorders. Tooth grinding, tongue scalloping, or dozing off in the chair can indicate sleep disorders.

According to the study, dentists must look for these essential signs - enlarged jaw muscles, scalloped tongue edges, white lines on the cheeks, reduced visibility of the throat, dental wear patterns, and tiny cracks on teeth. With these signs, dentists can spot at least 8 percent of patients at risk of sleep disorders.

Bruxism can indicate sleep disorder

Teeth grinding or bruxism is not just a dental misalignment – it can be one of the early symptoms of sleep disorders. By understanding the neuroscience behind sleep disorders, treatment facilities can be provided to the patients. The study further suggested dentists to ask sleep-related questions and look for physical signs of sleep disorders in their patients. Spotting the early signs can further help in preventing other conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.