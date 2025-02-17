The lesser known reason behind why you can’t sleep at night: It is not caffeine or screen time

We all know that a bad night’s sleep can leave us feeling groggy, irritable and emotionally off-balance but what if disrupted sleep is not just a one-off issue instead, a lasting consequence of childhood experiences? A new study published in Development and Psychopathology suggested that young adults who suffered maltreatment in childhood may struggle with sleep due to impaired emotion regulation processes. Struggling to Sleep? The Hidden Cause No One Talks About.(File Photo)

The research, which analyzed nearly 2,000 Chinese youths, found that different types of childhood trauma—physical abuse, emotional abuse and sexual abuse—were linked to unique emotional coping strategies, which in turn affected sleep quality. The findings offer fresh insight into why some people have persistent sleep problems and how healing from childhood trauma might require more than just better sleep hygiene.

When childhood trauma disrupts sleep

Childhood maltreatment can take many forms, including physical harm, emotional neglect and sexual abuse. Research has long shown that these early-life experiences can impact mental health, leading to anxiety, depression and difficulty forming secure relationships but what about sleep?

The alertness induced by trauma and hyperarousal can cause problems in sleep cycles as well, leading to Insomnia. (Unsplash)

The study found that individuals who endured emotional and physical abuse as children were more likely to struggle with sleep as young adults. Emotional abuse, in particular, had the strongest link to sleep disturbances—possibly because it undermines a person’s sense of safety and stability, making it harder to relax at night.

Interestingly, the researchers also discovered that the way people regulate their emotions plays a key role in this connection.

The missing link: How we process emotions

The study examined two key emotion regulation strategies:

Cognitive Reappraisal – This is the ability to reframe a negative situation in a more neutral or positive way. It helps people manage stress and emotional distress more effectively.

This is the ability to reframe a negative situation in a more neutral or positive way. It helps people manage stress and emotional distress more effectively. Expressive Suppression – This involves hiding outward emotions while still feeling the same intensity inside. While it may prevent immediate social conflict, it can increase long-term psychological stress.

The results showed that individuals who experienced high levels of physical and emotional abuse tended to use less cognitive reappraisal, meaning they struggled to reframe negative emotions. On the other hand, those who suffered sexual abuse were more likely to use expressive suppression, bottling up their emotions rather than processing them.

Both patterns were linked to poorer sleep. In other words, unresolved emotional distress—whether from a lack of healthy emotional coping strategies or from suppressing emotions—seemed to spill over into sleep quality.

Why this matters for sleep (and mental health)

This research sheds light on why traditional sleep solutions, like limiting screen time or sticking to a bedtime routine, may not be enough for those with a history of trauma. If unprocessed emotions are at the root of sleep disturbances, then addressing emotional regulation could be key to improving sleep quality.

Rape or sexual assault had long time effect on victims, they re-experience the trauma while sleeping and suffer negative effects on cognition and mood.(Representative image)

For individuals who struggle with persistent sleep issues due to past trauma, strategies like therapy, mindfulness, and emotional regulation training may help. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I), for example, is a proven method that helps rewire negative thought patterns around sleep and anxiety.

Healing beyond the bedroom

The study reinforces a crucial message: Sleep problems are not always just about bad habits, they can be deeply intertwined with past experiences and emotional coping mechanisms. By recognising this link, individuals and mental health professionals can take a more holistic approach to sleep health, focusing not just on sleep hygiene but on healing emotional wounds.

So, if you have ever wondered why sleep does not come easy despite all the relaxation techniques in the world, your emotions—and how you regulate them—might hold the answer.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.