What is sacral chordoma? Tulsi Gabbard opens up about husband's battle with rare cancer
Tulsi Gabbard shares her husband Abraham Williams' progress in battling a rare cancer, sacral chordoma. It was diagnosed after severe back pain.
Tulsi Gabbard has revealed details regarding her husband Abraham Williams' fight against a rare type of cancer, stating that he is making good progress following treatment and surgery.
In a video first shared with CBS News, Gabbard mentioned that physicians identified a rare tumor known as sacral chordoma after Williams started to experience back pain. According to CBS News, the cancer formed on his tailbone.
The diagnosis marked a significant turning point for Gabbard and her family.
In May, she declared her intention to resign from her position as director of national intelligence under President Donald Trump, referencing her husband's cancer diagnosis and her choice to assist him during his treatment. Her resignation took effect on June 30.
What is sacral chordoma?
Chordoma is an uncommon bone tumor that develops in the spine or at the base of the skull. All types of chordoma are classified as cancerous (malignant).
The primary treatment involves surgical excision of the tumor; however, complete removal of chordomas can be challenging due to their proximity to the spinal cord or brainstem.
Also Read: ‘He’s gonna die’: Jill Biden gives ‘scary’ update on Joe Biden amid cancer battle
According to Cleveland Clinic, out of every 100 males, 13 will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime. Thankfully, the majority of cases are identified before the cancer has the chance to spread beyond the prostate glands. At this early stage, treatment frequently eradicates the cancer. However, around 35,770 people in the US succumb to prostate cancer annually.
In the event that an advanced chordoma metastasizes, it typically disseminates to the lungs, nearby lymph nodes, other bones, liver and skin.
Tulsi Gabbard husband's cancer diagnosis
Gabbard stated that the discovery was made after Williams pursued medical care for ongoing back pain. Following this, doctors detected the tumor, which necessitated surgery and a prolonged recovery period.
For Gabbard, the diagnosis also required her to resign from one of the most influential national-security roles within the U.S. government. She characterized the experience as challenging for both individuals. "It was tough," Gabbard remarked to CBS News.
Doctors express confidence that the cancerous tissue has been successfully removed, yet Williams continues to engage in rehabilitation and routine scans as part of his recovery, according to reports.
Tulsi Gabbard and Williams wedding
Williams, a cinematographer based in Hawaii, wed Gabbard in 2015 during a traditional Vedic Hindu ceremony.
Gabbard has maintained a strong connection with the Hindu American community. She made history as the first Hindu American elected to Congress when she began representing Hawaii in 2012, a distinction that has established her as a prominent figure among Hindu Americans and the wider Indian American community.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More