What is sacral chordoma? Tulsi Gabbard opens up about husband's battle with rare cancer

Tulsi Gabbard has revealed details regarding her husband Abraham Williams' fight against a rare type of cancer, stating that he is making good progress following treatment and surgery. In her resignation letter, Tulsi wrote that she could not “in good conscience” continue in such a demanding role while Abraham faced a difficult health battle alone. (Tulsi Gabbard/ Instagram)

In a video first shared with CBS News, Gabbard mentioned that physicians identified a rare tumor known as sacral chordoma after Williams started to experience back pain. According to CBS News, the cancer formed on his tailbone.

The diagnosis marked a significant turning point for Gabbard and her family.

In May, she declared her intention to resign from her position as director of national intelligence under President Donald Trump, referencing her husband's cancer diagnosis and her choice to assist him during his treatment. Her resignation took effect on June 30.

What is sacral chordoma? Chordoma is an uncommon bone tumor that develops in the spine or at the base of the skull. All types of chordoma are classified as cancerous (malignant).

The primary treatment involves surgical excision of the tumor; however, complete removal of chordomas can be challenging due to their proximity to the spinal cord or brainstem.

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According to Cleveland Clinic, out of every 100 males, 13 will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime. Thankfully, the majority of cases are identified before the cancer has the chance to spread beyond the prostate glands. At this early stage, treatment frequently eradicates the cancer. However, around 35,770 people in the US succumb to prostate cancer annually.

In the event that an advanced chordoma metastasizes, it typically disseminates to the lungs, nearby lymph nodes, other bones, liver and skin.

Tulsi Gabbard husband's cancer diagnosis Gabbard stated that the discovery was made after Williams pursued medical care for ongoing back pain. Following this, doctors detected the tumor, which necessitated surgery and a prolonged recovery period.

For Gabbard, the diagnosis also required her to resign from one of the most influential national-security roles within the U.S. government. She characterized the experience as challenging for both individuals. "It was tough," Gabbard remarked to CBS News.

Doctors express confidence that the cancerous tissue has been successfully removed, yet Williams continues to engage in rehabilitation and routine scans as part of his recovery, according to reports.

Tulsi Gabbard and Williams wedding Williams, a cinematographer based in Hawaii, wed Gabbard in 2015 during a traditional Vedic Hindu ceremony.

Gabbard has maintained a strong connection with the Hindu American community. She made history as the first Hindu American elected to Congress when she began representing Hawaii in 2012, a distinction that has established her as a prominent figure among Hindu Americans and the wider Indian American community.