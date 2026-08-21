‘He’s gonna die’: Jill Biden gives ‘scary’ update on Joe Biden amid cancer battle

Dr. Jill Biden opened up about the emotional journey she and her husband, Joe Biden, have experienced following his cancer diagnosis last year. Dr. Jill Biden opened up about her husband's battle with cancer, focusing on maintaining joy and acceptance during difficult times. (AP)

The former first lady, 75, was a guest on the Jaime Kern Lima Show, where she discussed her mental state during her husband's battle with prostate cancer, which has now metastasized to his bones. As they both confront the looming reality of his potential death, Jill expressed her efforts to ward off negative or unproductive thoughts.

“Of course I’m scared,” Jill stated. “I mean, first of all, he’s almost 10 years older than I am. And with an illness ... you kinda can’t let your head go there.”

“It’s like, you can’t imagine life without them. But you know they’re going to die — just like I know I’m going to die,” she said, adding that “So part of it, you accept.”

Jill Biden reflects on emotional journey amid Joe Biden's cancer battle Jill remarked that Joe has demonstrated remarkable strength and resilience following his diagnosis. She noted that he has not shared any of his fears with her, nor does she anticipate that he will. “He has always been the strength of our family,” she stated.

While there are certainly challenging emotions related to Joe's health, Jill expressed that she and her husband are not dwelling on the difficulties. Instead, they are committed to valuing the time they have left together.

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“We can’t look at life that way ... We look at it like, ‘Joe has cancer. He’s gonna die, so let’s make the most of every moment,’ ” Biden's wife said.

“‘Let’s be together ... let’s find things that bring us joy. Let’s make this a positive journey’ — I mean, not a negative journey, because how can you live with that every day?” she added. “You can’t. It’s too heavy.”

What is prostate cancer? In May 2025, the Biden administration disclosed that he had been diagnosed with "aggressive" grade group 5 prostate cancer, which had metastasized to his bones.

Prostate cancer originates in the prostate gland, which is a component of the male reproductive system. It typically develops at a slow pace, and many individuals may not require immediate treatment. However, certain forms can proliferate rapidly and are more challenging to manage. Timely diagnosis enhances the likelihood of prolonged survival.