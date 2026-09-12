What CIA warned about before 9/11 attacks: 5 key takeaways from newly declassified intelligence files

The September 11, 2026, release is the CIA's largest collection of declassified PDB products specifically related to 9/11. The agency said the documents contain more than 100 pages of analysis that are now publicly available.

These files offer a detailed look at how US intelligence tracked Osama bin Laden and al-Qaida in the years before the attacks. The documents, spanning 1998 to September 12, 2001, show repeated warnings about the terror network’s intentions, capabilities and efforts to target the United States.

The CIA has released 71 previously classified President’s Daily Brief (PDB) products marking the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, Twin Towers attacks.

How did the intensity of CIA warnings about bin Laden change leading up to 9/11?

How did the intensity of CIA warnings about bin Laden change leading up to 9/11?

Why did the CIA believe al-Qaida could carry out attacks in the US before 9/11?

Why did the CIA believe al-Qaida could carry out attacks in the US before 9/11?

What specific warnings did the CIA issue about bin Laden's intentions before 9/11?

What specific warnings did the CIA issue about bin Laden's intentions before 9/11?

Here are five key takeaways from the files.

1. CIA had been tracking bin Laden's plans to attack the US for years The newly released collection shows that warnings about bin Laden's intentions were not limited to the months immediately before 9/11.

A July 1998 brief was titled “Reports That Bin Ladin is Planning Attacks Inside the US.” Other documents warned about potential attacks against US interests and bin Laden's plans involving unconventional weapons.

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The CIA also documented bin Laden's growing terrorist infrastructure in North America, with a September 1998 brief titled “Bin Ladin's Infrastructure in North America.”

2. Warnings repeatedly focused on attacks against the US The intelligence products show a persistent concern that al-Qaida could carry out attacks inside the United States.

A December 1998 brief was titled “Bin Ladin Preparing To Hijack US Aircraft and Other Attacks.” In December that year, another brief warned of a “Significant Near-Term Threat of Bin Ladin Attacks.”

The warnings continued through 1999 and 2000, including briefs on bin Laden's terrorist network, possible attacks and the group's ability to remain operational despite disruptions.

3. The warnings became more specific in 2001 By early 2001, CIA intelligence was increasingly focused on bin Laden's capabilities and his links to Afghanistan's Taliban government.

The released files include February 2001 assessments titled “Bin Ladin Pursuing Unconventional Weapons” and “Bin Ladin's unconventional capabilities.” Another brief examined bin Laden's interest in biological and radiological weapons.

In July 2001, a three-page PDB was titled “Snapshot of Recent Usama Bin Ladin-Related Anti-US Terrorist Threats.” Later that month, another brief said one bin Laden operation had been delayed while others continued.

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4. The August 6, 2001 warning said bin Laden was determined to strike in the US One of the most significant documents is the August 6, 2001, President's Daily Brief titled “Bin Ladin Determined To Strike in US.”

The document said intelligence reports indicated bin Laden had wanted to conduct terrorist attacks in the United States since at least 1997. It also referred to his desire to retaliate against the US and previous efforts by his associates to plan attacks on American soil.

The briefing also cited FBI information about suspicious activity in the United States that was consistent with preparations for hijackings or other attacks, including surveillance of federal buildings in New York.

However, the warning did not provide the precise date, location or operational details of the September 11 attacks. The 9/11 Commission later described it as a general warning rather than specific actionable intelligence about the coming attacks.

5. The threat continued right up to 9/11 The collection shows that intelligence warnings did not stop with the August 6 briefing.

A July 24, 2001, brief said one bin Laden operation had been delayed while others continued. An August 10 document was titled “UBL Associate Planned To Attack US in Europe,” while an August 28 brief was titled “Bin Ladin Operations Are Expert and Flexible.”

The collection then moves directly into the aftermath, with a September 12, 2001, “Situation Report: Bin Ladin's Tracks.”

The documents provide a clearer historical record of the intelligence picture before 9/11: US agencies had accumulated years of warnings about bin Laden and al-Qaida, including concerns about attacks on American soil. But the intelligence remained fragmented, and the available information did not identify the exact timing and method of the September 11 attacks.

The CIA said the 2026 release is intended to provide greater transparency about how its analysts understood the threat before one of the deadliest attacks in US history.