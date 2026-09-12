George Bush 9/11 paintings show ex-President finding out about terrorist attack; netizens say ‘this is insane’
Former President George Bush shared two paintings he made on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and they are being slammed online.
Former President George Bush shared two paintings he made on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Bush, who was president when the Twin Towers went down, shared the photos on his social media.
“Twenty-five years ago, the actions of an enemy revealed the spirit of the American people. These and other paintings are my reflections of this solemn anniversary and will be on display all month at @thebushcenter. May we always honor the precious lives stolen, and may God bless America,” he wrote.
What do George Bush's paintings show
The first painting is a self portrait. It captures the moment when George Bush was informed about the attack on Twin Towers. One person remarked “How am I just finding out that George W. Bush did a painting of himself finding out about 9/11.”
In internet culture, the moment of Bush finding out about the tragedy has been taken as an image template and used in several other contexts. Meanwhile, the former president shared another photo of the Manhattan skyline covered with smoke as the Twin Towers went down.
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Bush's photos drew widespread reactions, with some slamming the move. Others spoke out in favor of the former President saying he was probably trying to process his feelings. Yet others noted that a man who had responded to the situation with war, was now turning to art 25 years later, to capture what had happened.
George Bush's 9/11 paintings spark reactions
Many of Bush's critics slammed his choice to turn the tragedy into paintings. “Jesus Christ this is insane,” one wrote. Another added “NOT A 9/11 SELF PORTRAIT OH MY GODDDD.”
Yet another said “delete this.” On X too, the paintings were widely shared and drew mixed responses.
“George W. Bush’s 9/11 paintings at his presidential library are absolutely worth seeing,” journalist Teddy Schleifer remarked.
Another quipped “You think no George W. Bush painting could surprise you after the nude self-portraits, but then.” One supporter said of the paintings “You can debate all you want about whether he should do paintings about 9/11. Perhaps it’s therapy since it’s clear he was in as much shock as the average American. All I can say is the painting on the left (when he was told) pales in comparison to the actual photo. The eyes aren’t right.”
Meanwhile, a current political commentator remarked “George W. Bush picked up his paintbrush in remembrance of the 25th anniversary of 9/11. A president who responded to 9/11 with war is now honoring it with art.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More