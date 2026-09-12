Quote of the day by Judge Judy: ‘Two ears, one mouth - listen twice as much as you speak.’

“Two ears, one mouth – listen twice as much as you speak” - Judy Sheindlin
Judge Judy was known to millions of people for her razor-sharp one-liners. However, one of Judy Sheindlin's most timeless lessons is surprisingly kind. The sentiment comes from the ancient Greek philosophers Epictetus and Zeno of Citium, although Judge Judy popularized it on television.
Across more than 30 years on Judge Judy and Judy Justice, Sheindlin built her reputation by doing something many litigants failed to do: listening before judging.
Now, at 83, as Judy Sheindlin prepares to retire from television and hand over the courtroom to her son Adam Levy's new series, Adam's Law, the quote is especially fitting for her son and the next generation alike.
As per the Stoic philosophy, the physical design of two ears and one mouth suggests a 2:1 ratio for listening versus speaking. Paying close attention helps people avoid conflicts and understand situations better.
The quote, hence, explained her judgment process and the essence with which Judge Judy built trust with audiences worldwide.
Judge Judy's courtroom looked chaotic, as any televised courtroom does.
People interrupted each other. Couples argued over money. Friends blamed one another for broken promises. Family members often arrived convinced they were completely right.
And yet, Sheindlin rarely rushed to a decision. Listening, in her courtroom, was never passive. She turned her listening power to an investigative tool.
She would first allow both parties to tell their stories. She would then identify the contradictions in both parties' stories. Only then would come the famous one-liners that her fans watched the show for.
One of her most repeated courtroom rules was, “The answer is either yes or no.” And the other most famous of her rules was, “I'm speaking. When my mouth moves, yours stops.”
A lesson repeated in hundreds of courtroom moments
Long-time viewers will recognize the familiar pattern. A litigant would arrive at Judy's courtroom convinced that talking longer would strengthen the case.
But the conception often led to the opposite effect. Sheindlin noticed discrepancies more rapidly when someone exaggerated, interrupted, or contradicted themselves.
Her attention to the testimonies led to another one of her notable sayings. She would frequently remind litigants that honesty usually sounds simple, while fabricated stories grow increasingly complicated. Put another way, attentive listening frequently revealed what incessant talking attempted to hide.
“If you tell the truth, you don't have to have a good memory,” she had said.
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues.
Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience.
Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences.
With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues.
Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More