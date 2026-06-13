Gabbard blows lid off massive US biolab network: 120+ labs in over 30 countries funded for years, Ukraine highlighted

Outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Friday released newly declassified intelligence that she says shows longstanding US government funding for more than 120 biological laboratories in over 30 countries, including facilities in Ukraine. Tulsi Gabbard has released information on government-funded biolabs as Trump pushes to end federal funding for certain gain-of-function research projects.(Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (AFP)

The disclosure came as President Donald Trump's administration pushes to end federal funding for certain gain-of-function research projects and increase oversight of overseas biological research programs.

Gabbard announced the release on social media, saying the documents contain "never before seen intelligence" regarding US funding of overseas biolabs. She said the disclosure supports President Donald Trump's efforts to increase transparency and end federal funding for dangerous gain-of-function research worldwide.

Read more: Tulsi Gabbard says husband had ‘rough night’ after 7-hour surgery: ‘Now recovery begins’

What did Gabbard reveal? According to the newly released information, US-funded laboratories operated in more than 30 countries.

Gabbard accused government officials, health authorities and members of previous administrations of misleading Americans about the existence of US-funded biolabs overseas. She specifically referenced former White House officials and public health figures while arguing that greater oversight is needed.

She said, “Until now, evidence regarding the full existence and funding of these laboratories had been knowingly withheld from the American people.”

The disclosure specifically mentions Ukraine, where intelligence officials previously warned that some laboratories could face risks from military conflict and potential seizure during Russia's invasion. “The Intelligence Community previously warned that a US-funded biolab in Ukraine likely housed dangerous pathogens,” Gabbard said.

However, the statement did not publicly identify all laboratories or provide details on every facility's research activities.

The intelligence chief also announced new guidance directing the Intelligence Community to increase information gathering on overseas laboratories. She said the effort has already produced additional information about research projects and clinical trials taking place at some facilities.