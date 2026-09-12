U.S. links Chinese satellite imagery to Iranian strike that killed three troops

Before Iran carried out its attack that killed three U.S. troops in July, Tehran acquired high-resolution satellite images of the base in Jordan from Chinese entities, according to U.S. officials familiar with details of the incident. The casket of a one of the U.S. victims killed in an Iranian attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base. It is the clearest evidence so far that Chinese support for Iran during the war has had lethal consequences for U.S. forces, according to the officials, who say the U.S. has connected the imagery to the attack. The U.S. officials declined to identify the Chinese entities that supplied the imagery to Iran and didn’t allege direct involvement by Beijing. Tehran procured the images both before and after the attack. But the finding could deepen U.S.-China tensions ahead of the planned summit between President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Sept. 24, after months of frustration with Beijing’s rejection of U.S. warnings about Chinese companies providing imagery to Iran.

Senior U.S. officials raised the imagery linked to the July 17 attack with their Chinese counterparts, who pushed back and demanded proof, the U.S. officials said. China has repeatedly dismissed Washington’s concerns, refusing to acknowledge that any Chinese companies are engaged in such activity, the officials said. A video circulating on social media and verified by The Wall Street Journal shows a ballistic missile attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. China’s Foreign Ministry has accused “certain entities” of trying to link Beijing to the conflict. In the July 17 attack, Iranian ballistic missiles struck a housing area at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in northeastern Jordan where American troops had been sleeping. Three soldiers were killed and four others were wounded and medically evacuated. Iran also targeted manned and unmanned aircraft at the base, other U.S. officials said. The attack was one of three separate missile strikes on the base in 24 hours and marked a significant escalation in the war. The strike resulted in the first U.S. deaths since an April ceasefire, and exposed the difficulty of protecting U.S. forces even at a heavily defended installation. It also raised alarms about Iran’s improved ability to hit American targets.

In the July 17 attack, in which U.S. military troops were killed, Iranian ballistic missiles struck a housing area in Jordan.

Three soldiers were killed and four others were wounded.

The strikes on the base came after senior Trump officials spent months warning their Chinese counterparts that Chinese companies were providing satellite imagery Iran could use to target U.S. personnel and assets in the region, officials say. The Trump administration sanctioned several Chinese companies in May, saying that supplying satellite imagery to Iran “threatens American and partner personnel.” The Chinese Embassy in Washington didn’t respond to a request for comment. Within three days of the July attack, Iran released high-resolution images showing damage to three separate areas of the base. Publicly available lower-resolution satellite imagery analyzed by The Wall Street Journal showed damage to more than 20 structures across the three areas of the base. Trump has told his team that it is a priority for him to maintain good relations with China and Xi in particular. Senior U.S. officials have responded by trying to avoid public confrontations with Beijing that could overshadow or derail plans for the summit. A White House official said no assistance Iran was receiving from outside actors had enhanced its ability to attack the United States, without addressing the finding. Publicly, senior Trump officials have played down the impact of any Chinese assistance to Iran. Days after the July 17 attack, Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Asked afterward if the Chinese were providing Iran with targeting information, he declined to answer directly, saying “nothing that China has done has in any way changed the trajectory of the conflict.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi earlier this year.