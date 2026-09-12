Brandon Buckingham arrested? YouTuber shares mugshot, charges; netizens say ‘life comes at you fast’

YouTuber Brandon Buckingham claimed that he had been arrested. He shared an alleged mugshot along with a report that claimed Buckingham had been arrested for stealing a vehicle.

In the alleged report Buckingham attached, it read “Brandon Buckingham (age 31 with no address listed) was booked on the charge of Theft of Auto/Vehicle by the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office. No bond set at this time.” This sparked fears about Buckingham possibly being behind bars. Here's all you need to know.

Brandon Buckingham arrested? What we know so far Buckingham attached his alleged mugshot where he is seen wearing glasses and an orange shirt. The alleged charges were from a screenshot of a post by Mt Hermon Web TV, a localized, community-run information outlet for Mount Hermon and Washington Parish, Louisiana.

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However, the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office records did not show a Brandon Buckingham listed. HT.com also set the dates to September 9-10, based on the report Buckingham shared, but it came up empty as well.

Buckingham is known for street interviews and gonzo-style investigative videos. Recently, Buckingham had shared he was undergoing a medical emergency with several organs impacted. However, the YouTuber then noted that he was on the path to recovery and shared updates with his fans.

Brandon Buckingham arrest claims spark online reactions Several people reacted to the claims of Buckingham's arrest. One wrote “Riding around in stolen cars with car thieves for your youtube videos wasnt a good idea, who could have guessed it”.

Others said that Buckingham's claims were fake and one even alleged that the photo he shared was AI generated.

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On Instagram one person remarked “Something insane every 6 months with this guy,” while another claimed that Buckingham was out on bond after his arrest. Yet another person said that he'd likely ask for money from his fans over this situation.

A page on pop culture information noted “Popular YouTube Journalists #BrandonBuckingham & #TommyG were both arrested in Louisiana while filming a new video. Louisiana police are trying to charge Brandon with theft of auto/vehicle,” but these remain unverified.

Meanwhile, another account added “Life comes at you fast, Brandon Buckingham...”.