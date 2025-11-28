Brandon Buckingham health update: GoFundMe started after reported tuberculosis; video alleges he 'faked' hospitalization

Brandon Buckingham, the YouTuber, has been accused of ‘faking’ his hospitalization in a viral video, even as a GoFundMe was launched amid reported health problems. YouTuber Brandon Buckingham shared there was a baby and a woman dependent on him.(X/@Buckingham_Show)

“4 days ago i woke up not knowing where i was completely deaf, my feet were swollen and i was in severe pain,” Brandon had shared on the GoFundMe page. He added that he'd been diagnosed with ‘acute systolic heart failure, kidney failure, and liver failure, all things brought on by pneumonia and subsequent sepsis or possibly tuberculosis.’

He added that the good news was doctors didn't think he still had tuberculosis, but the bad news was that his heart was still failing and his lungs, kidneys, and liver were in ‘very rough shape’. Buckingham set a $75,000 goal on his GoFundMe page and has already raised $311,768 at the time of writing.

What Brandon Buckingham said in his GoFundMe

Buckingham started the video saying he had an 11-month-old baby and a stay-at-home wife who cared for the child. After sharing his health condition, Buckingham added, “I don't know what's going to happen to me, but I know for sure if I do survive, it will be a very long recovery, and I will not be able to provide for my family for at least several months if things go well.”

He noted that he would not be able to provide for his family for some time and that he'd have racked up an eye-watering medical bill.

“A cardiology specialist informed me that I may be on bedrest anywhere for 2 to 4 months as i recover from this very scary, life threatening illness. I will need help with things like my mortgage, utilities, baby supplies and the over 100k in medical bill debt i have racked up while dealing with this nightmare. I also will likely need to be on heart medication the rest of my life,” he wrote.

Why the ‘fake’ hospitalization allegations?

The ‘fake’ hospitalization allegations come from a YouTube video that pointed to some wires seeming to be unplugged. However, the person making the clip was quickly corrected, with many noting IV pumps run on batteries.

Rumors of his death also swirled online, but there is no basis for the same.

On November 26, Buckingham provided a fresh health update. He wrote “my liver and kidneys have continued improving, and my lungs appear to show positive signs of improvement.” However, the YouTuber mentioned that his heart was ‘still failing’ and this was forcing him to remain in the ICU, while doctors tried different medications to get his heart pumping ‘semi normally again’.