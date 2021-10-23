Recipe: Move over regular festive snacks and try canape, corn pockets, taco cups

The on-going festive season calls for a never-ending supply of snacks that leave us licking our fingers and coming back for more which is exactly what canape, corn pockets and taco cups do. Snacks are sacred and essential to festive celebrations but why binge on the same old ones when you can surprise your family and friends' tastebuds by whipping up yummy canape, corn pockets and taco cups?

We won't be impressed with technology until we can download snacks. Since that is farfetched, check out the easy recipes of canape, corn pockets and taco cups below and thank us later.

1. Canape

Canape(Del Monte)

Ingredients:

Cherry tomatoes

Canape shells

Red bell peppers

Yellow bell pepper

Green capsicum

Green olives

Pizza mixed spice

Sev

Mayonnaise

Method:

Heat oil in a pan and roast potato, bell peppers and capsicum for 1 minute on high flame. Don't make it too soft. Add pizza mix. Let it cool.

Fill each canapes with the above mix and top it with cherry tomatoes , olives , sev, mint leaves and mayo. Enjoy your meal!

2. Corn pockets

Corn pockets(Del Monte)

Ingredients:

butter

ginger and garlic

onions

green chillies

cream style corn

corn kernels

salt and pepper

coriander leaves

cumin

ajwain

all-purpose flour

Method:

In a pan, melt butter. Add ginger and garlic, fry for 2 minutes. Add onions and saute until pink and soft. Add green chillies and fry, Add cream style corn, corn kernels and season with salt and pepper. Cook until it reaches thick (jam) consistency. Take it off the heat and cool completely. Add coriander leaves and mix.

Mix the butter, cumin, salt and pepper, ajwain and all-purpose flour with the fingers until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Some may be the size of a pea.

Then transfer mixture on work surface, add ice cold water and knead very gently to bring them together to form a ball (Don’t knead it too much with your palm).

Wrap the crust dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate it for 1 hour. Take the crust dough and roll it on a parchment paper into a 14×14inch square with a thickness of ¼ inch.

Now cut the pastry of desired shapes around 2.5-3 inches each. Keep these pieces on a tray and refrigerate it for another hour. Preheat the oven at 180 degrees centigrade.

Take out the pieces, put ¾-1 tsp of the filling in the centre of one piece. Cover it with another piece. Press the edges gently with a fork so the two pieces get sealed.

Arrange each pie on the baking tray. Prick at the centre from top using a fork. Brush with milk on top and bake it for 12 to 15 mins or till golden brown. Cool on wire rack. Serve. Enjoy your meal!

3. Taco cups

Taco cups(Del Monte)

Ingredients:

beans

corn

veggies

mayonnaise

Method:

Brush a muffin tray with oil and line Taco Shells to make cups. Bake in pre-heated oven at 180° C for 10- 12 minutes or till it's golden and crisp and set aside to cool.

In a bowl add chopped vegetables, beans, corns ,mayonnaise and mix well. Season with salt and pepper as needed and mix again. Take a crunchy taco cup and add the mayo vegetable mix generously.

Sprinkle some chopped green coriander and serve. Enjoy your meal!

(Recipes: Del Monte)

Benefits:

From being an excellent source of vitamin A, vitamin C and potassium to containing a healthy dose of fiber, folate, and iron, bell peppers or capsicum are full of nutrients. They improve eye health and reduce risk of several chronic diseases courtesy their vitamin C and various carotenoids content.

Corn can aid with digestion and eye health because of its high fiber content and plant compounds and is also important for one’s overall health courtesy its content of valuable B vitamins. Apart from providing our bodies with essential minerals like zinc, magnesium, copper, iron and manganese, corn boosts immune, skin and hair health owing to its considerable quantities of vitamins C and E.

