Is a dishwasher worth buying for Indian families? Pros, cons, and what nobody tells you

These dishwashers are designed keeping in view Indian cooking patterns. (HT) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → Handwashing dishes has been a norm in Indian households, which is why buying a dishwasher still feel like a luxury rather than a necessity. Besides this, dishwashers have been associated with the belief that they can't clean oily kadhais and pressure cookers well and that they consume a lot of water. However, the rise of nuclear families, increasingly busy work schedules and rising water concerns have facilitated the adoption of dishwashers in India. This adoption, in turn has helped in changing misconceptions about dishwashers quickly.

Unlike the older models, modern dishwasher models are better designed to handle Indian cooking needs. They offer specialised wash cycles, intensive cleaning programs, and even high-temperature steam options that can tackle stubborn grease and improve overal hygiene.

That said, the question remains if buying a dishwasher is the right decision for every household? Beyond the attractive features and promises of effortless cleaning, there are practical considerations that many buyers only discover after bringing one home. Apart from kitchen space and loading habits, detergent costs and compatible utensils also play a key role in determining if this appliance is the right one for you. In this guide, we will walk you through the benefits and issues of owing a dishwasher to help you make the right call for you home.

Advantages of using a dishwasher - Saves time: A dishwasher reduces the overall time taken to do the dishes throughout the course of a day. Instead of spending 20–40 minutes washing utensils after every meal, users can simply load the dishes, add detergent, and let the machine do the work while they focus on other tasks.

- Delivers better hygiene: Most modern dishwashers wash dishes at temperatures ranging between 60°C to 70°C, which is much hotter than what most people can comfortably tolerate. The hot water not only helps in removing grease and food residue, but it also helps in removing bacteria more effectively.

- Cleans tough grease with ease: Indian cooking often involves oil and heavy masalas that need to be roasted for that spicy flavour. This style of cooking leave stubborn stains on utensils. Modern dishwashers come with intensive wash programmes and steam cleaning feature that effectively clean greasy plates, steel utensils and glassware.

- Saves water: Contrary to popular belief, modern dishwashers use less water than hand washing dishes when run with a full load. Many modern models consume around 8–12 litres of water per cycle, whereas washing the same number of dishes manually may require considerably more water.

- Protects glassware: Dishwashers use carefully controlled water pressure and specialised racks to clean wine glasses, cups, and fine crockery more safely than vigorous hand scrubbing, which reduces the chances of accidental breakage.

- Consistent cleaning results: Unlike hand washing, where cleaning quality can vary, a dishwasher follows a programmed cycle every time, which provides consistent cleaning performance across dishes.

Disadvantages of using a dishwasher - High upfront cost: A dishwasher costs between ₹25,000 and ₹70,000 or more in India. In addition to this price, users also need to budget for dishwasher detergent, rinse aid, and salt, which add to the ongoing cost of ownership.

- Requires dedicated kitchen space: Unlike a mixer grinder or microwave oven, a dishwasher needs permanent installation space near a water inlet and drain. In compact Indian kitchens, finding room for a 12 to 15-place setting dishwasher can be challenging.

- Need dishwasher-safe utensils: Items such as wooden spatulas, cast-iron cookware, aluminium vessels, brass and copper utensils, non-stick pans come with a coating that can be damaged further if already damaged. Additionally, certain plastic containers may not be suitable for dishwasher cleaning.

- Pre-rinsing may still be needed: Modern dishwashers don't require fully washing dishes before loading, but large food scraps, bones, rice, or dried leftovers should be removed first. Skipping this step can reduce cleaning performance.

- Longer wash cycles: Most dishwasher programmes take anywhere from 60 minutes to over 3 hours, depending on the wash mode. While the machine works unattended, it's not ideal if you need a particular utensil cleaned immediately.

- Ongoing maintenance: Unlike handwashing utensils, dishwashers like other electronic appliances need constant maintenance. The filters need to be cleaned regularly, salt needs refilling and occasionally a machine-cleaning cycle needs to be run to prevent odours and limescale buildup.

- Other running costs: Although dishwashers are energy-efficient, they still consume electricity, water, detergent, rinse aid, and salt, which add to the recurring expenses.