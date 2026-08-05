2027 poll pitch: UP’s largest supplementary budget bets big on welfare, jobs, infrastructure

Aiming to strengthen the connection with people before the crucial 2027 electoral battle with a strong focus on infrastructure, employment generation and social welfare, the Uttar Pradesh government’s ₹59,019.54 crore supplementary budget is the biggest in size since the BJP came to power in the state in 2017. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and finance minister Suresh Khanna at the Vidhan Bhavan, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Tabled over five months after the state’s annual budget and about six months before the next assembly polls, the supplementary budget bears a political imprint. Allocations are structured around sectors that directly impact people’s lives as the government seeks to showcase development works and welfare delivery as key achievements ahead of the electoral battle.

The supplementary budget also provides ₹407 crore for the Dr B R Ambedkar Murti Vikas Yojana aimed at preserving Ambedkar’s legacy and promoting social harmony.

A provision of ₹100 crore has been made for the UPSRTC to fulfil the promise made in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra (manifesto) to provide free travel for women aged 60 and above on state Roadways buses.

The largest share of ₹45,568.63 crore (around 77%) has been earmarked for economic services in the supplementary budget, underscoring the government’s focus on infrastructure, industry, energy, agriculture, and development.

Additionally, ₹3,110.02 crore (around 6%) has been allocated towards debt and borrowing-related liabilities and ₹633.19 crore (around 1%) for general services.

The proposed supplementary budget provides ₹700.01 crore for the public works department to speed up work on road infrastructure in the state, ₹22,107.88 crore for heavy and medium industries that would create more jobs, ₹17,942.73 crore for rural development and ₹7,422.27 crore for the energy sector. It proposes ₹2,000.25 crore for medical health and family welfare, ₹1,655 crore for social welfare, ₹1,094.40 crore for the women’s welfare department, and fresh proposals worth ₹7,854.25 crore.

With a total outlay of ₹33,769.54 crore, the previous largest supplementary budget was presented in 2022.

In the 2026-27 supplementary budget, an allocation of ₹1,500 crore has been proposed for the National Old Age Pension Scheme and ₹1.475 crore has been allocated for Namami Gange and rural water supply department.

The revenue department has been allocated ₹1,014.11 crore, of which ₹739 crore has been earmarked for the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to enhance the state’s disaster preparedness and response capacity, according to an official statement.

Among infrastructure-related allocations, the government has proposed ₹140.65 crore for constructing a new non-residential integrated collectorate building in Varanasi.

A new integrated collectorate-cum-non-residential building will also be built at Bahjoi, the headquarters of Sambhal district, though no separate allocation was specified for the project, according to the statement.

An amount of ₹155 crore has been earmarked for the General Category Post-Matric Fee Reimbursement and Scholarship Scheme, while ₹85 crore has been provided for construction, expansion, reconstruction and strengthening of residential buildings at the divisional, district and tehsil levels, including land acquisition wherever required, it stated.

The supplementary budget also proposes ₹2 crore for the Mukhyamantri Medhavi Anusuchit Jati evam Janjati Uchch Shiksha Sahayata Yojana to support higher education for meritorious Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students, the statement added.

According to the state government, the allocations are aimed at strengthening social security, improving disaster management capabilities and upgrading administrative infrastructure across the state.

The other proposed allocations include ₹2.43 crore for converting the ancestral house of Padma Shri KD Singh Babu into a museum, ₹35.50 crore for cashless medical facilities to home guard volunteers/honorary officers and their dependent family members under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, ₹44.50 crore for the establishment of digital libraries at the gram panchayat and ward levels, ₹30 crore to double the capacity of the Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey Sainik School, Lucknow, ₹400 crore for rural roads and small bridges maintenance/repair, ₹745.53 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), ₹2,675.63 crore for the wage component under the Viksit Bharat-Rozgar Guarantee and Livelihood Mission (Rural) (VB-G Ram Ji) scheme.