Angelina Jolie's hopes of Oscar nod for Maria were 'doomed from the start' due to her 'dark personality'

Actor Angelina Jolie suffered heartbreak as she failed to earn an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her acclaimed act in the biopic, Maria. The actor is reportedly reeling from the snub and a new report has claimed that her candidature was 'doomed from the start' due to her demeanour and the way the film has been marketed. (Also read: Ariana Grande to Demi Moore: Actors who just scored their first-ever Oscar nomination) This image released by Netflix shows Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas in a scene from Maria. (Pablo Larraín/Netflix via AP)(AP)

Angelina Jolie's Oscar bid ‘doomed from the start’?

Even though Angelina entered the American awards season of 2025 with lots of optimism, there have been no wins for her. In Touch Weekly quoted an insider deducing the reasons for that. “Number one, the thing that hurts Angelina is her almost total lack of a sense of humor or lightness when she talks about this movie. And when you combine that with the actual movie itself, there’s this air of sadness and moroseness around her that isn’t fun,” claimed the source.

The insider added that Angelina's own reclusive personality combined with the dark tone of the film may have added to her doomed chances. “She’s got a dark personality and Maria Callas‘ music is uplifting, but her story is not," the source said, adding, "Her heart hasn’t been in this awards campaign because she knew she would be held to this impossible standard. This was doomed from the start.”

The 2025 Oscar nominations

The nominations for the 2025 Oscars were announced on January 23. Angelina, who was being favoured to earn a nomination, missed out in the Best Actress category. Cynthia Ervo (Wicked), Karla Sofia Gascon (Emilia Perez), Mikey Madison (Enora), Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here), and Demi Moore (The Substance) were nominated instead. Demi Moore is being considered the favourite following her win for Best Actress - Drama at the Golden Globes earlier this month.

Angelina Jolie's upcoming work

Angelina Jolie will be next seen in Stitches, a film about an American filmmaker, who goes on a journey as she arrives in Paris for Fashion Week. Written and directed by Alice Winocour, the film also stars Louis Garrel and Ella Rumpf. It will be released this year but no release date has been announced yet.