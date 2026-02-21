‘My landlord wants a spare key’: Chennai tenant battles homeowner over bedroom lock access
The Redditors suggested that the tenant hire a lawyer or rent another place, labelling the landlord a “red flag”.
A tenant in Chennai is facing a distressing standoff with their landlord over the fundamental right to privacy. After moving into a room in a building shared with the owner's family, the resident was told they must remove their personal lock and use a door lock provided by the landlord, one for which the owner holds a spare key. Despite the tenant’s willingness to allow coordinated inspections, the landlord is insisting on unrestricted access, citing "emergency safety," leaving the tenant to wonder about their right to privacy.
“My landlord is demanding unrestricted access to my room,” a Reddit user wrote. Explaining, the tenant shared, “I’m renting a room in a building where the owner and his family live on the floor below me. Yesterday, the owner messaged me saying he noticed that I’ve been using my own lock on my bedroom door. He told me I must use the lock they installed instead, and they have spare keys to it. This would mean they can access my room whenever they want.”
Recalling their conversation with the landlord regarding the matter, the individual posted, “I’m very uncomfortable with that. I told him I would prefer to continue using my own lock. He said they need access for cleaning and inspections. I replied that I’m fine with inspections/cleaning as long as I’m given prior notice and we coordinate a time.”
However, the landlord cited a previous “electrical fire” and claimed they needed access to the room during an emergency. He kept on insisting that the tenant stop using their own lock.
The person continued, “None of this was discussed before I moved in, and there was no mention of them keeping keys to my private room. There is also no written clause about unrestricted access.”
The tenant concluded the post with a few questions. “Is this legally allowed in Chennai/Tamil Nadu? Can a landlord demand keys to a tenant’s private room like this? What are my rights here?”
How did social media react?
The Reddit post prompted a series of reactions. While many advised the OP on how to handle the situation, some suggested the tenant look for new places and labelled the landlord a “red flag”.
An individual posted, “Feels like he's demanding too much.” The OP replied, “I don’t know how to handle the situation anymore.” Another advised, “Maybe contact a lawyer.”
A third commented, “You should ask for their key as well, what if there is an emergency. By that logic, everybody in the building should have a spare key for everything. I don't believe your landlord has good intentions. What if something gets stolen from your room? Will they reimburse!? I would even suggest you start using your lock for the entire portion you are renting out.”
A fourth expressed, “What does the agreement say? Did you agree to any such conditions? If you haven’t, then they cannot force you to do it. All this should have been clearly discussed beforehand. You are perfectly right in refusing to listen to them.” The OP responded, “Nothing about this was mentioned in the agreement; he never discussed this with me before yesterday.”
A fifth wrote, “You don't have a rental agreement?? This is why a rental agreement is mandatory. Get a rental agreement, or get in writing that he can't enter your home without your presence, unless in an emergency, and even then, he must call to get your permission. If there's no agreement and he insists, maybe have a CCTV camera (costs around ₹1500) in your bedroom that records human movement and sends a ping to your phone. If he breaches privacy without informing you, file a complaint with the police. Please start looking for another place soon.”
