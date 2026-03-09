Harvard-educated entrepreneur who quit 9-to-5 says she’s working more but earning less as a founder
Logan Brown, founder of AI-powered law firm Soxton, reveals the harsh realities of entrepreneurship, including longer hours and a pay cut.
Many office employees dream of leaving their jobs to become their own boss—imagining the freedom to make decisions, earn huge paycheques and control their schedules. But according to Logan Brown, founder of AI-powered law firm Soxton, the reality of running a company is far less glamorous. She says starting her own venture has meant working even longer hours than she did when she was a salaried lawyer.
AI founder’s warning
Logan Brown’s path in law began early and has remained fast-paced ever since. Even before entering seventh grade, she secured an internship at her hometown’s district attorney’s office, signalling the start of her long association with the legal field. In 2018, she graduated as the valedictorian of Vanderbilt University before going on to study at Harvard Law School. Not long after completing her degree, she joined the Silicon Valley law firm Cooley LLP as an associate.
Speaking to Fortune magazine, Brown said she is working more as a founder than she did in her 9-to-5 job. This is despite the fact that her job required her to put in long work hours.
“I did not have [work-life balance] in Big Law. I am working more than I did there,” said the 30-year-old founder of Soxton. “I’m coming from a place where people work very long, hard hours, and I’m working harder now than I ever did in my old job.”
After two years at Cooley LLP, Brown decided to quit and establish Soxton, an AI-powered legal services business that caters to startups. She admits that the long hours are not sustainable.
“I care a lot more now, and the hours have a lot more meaning. But I don’t think it’s sustainable for forever,” Brown said. “We’re not putting in hours for hours sake… We do work really hard. I don’t have any balance, but I also find work fun. I enjoy it.”
Taking a pay cut
Launching her own startup did not just bring longer working hours, it also meant taking a pay cut. Brown acknowledged the insecurities that come with the loss of a steady paycheque, even as she admitted that she earned more at her 9-to-5.
“It’s definitely scary to lose the security of a stable paycheck and be on your own,” she said. “I’m not making more money, but I do have ownership of what I’m doing… We’re able to really help, be a small part of [our customers’] journey, which is fun. That part is far more fulfilling. But yeah, it’s going to be a pay cut for a while.”
Even so, she loves the founder's life.
“Everything’s unknown until you do it a couple times, and so figuring out, getting my bearings… It was all definitely a challenge. But it’s very fun—I’m having the time of my life,” said the Harvard graduate.
