Paresh Rawal opens up on fallout, reunion with Priyadarshan over Hera Pheri 3, says Phir Hera Pheri was ‘ganda paap’

In a major relief to fans of the Hera Pheri franchise, actor Paresh Rawal confirmed earlier this year that he has resolved all issues and is officially returning for Hera Pheri 3, reuniting with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. The news came after Paresh’s sudden exit from the project shocked both fans and Akshay Kumar, who had acquired the rights to the franchise. Paresh Rawal maintains a strong relationship with director Priyadarshan despite past controversies, emphasising that their bond has strengthened over time.(Sunil Khandare)

Paresh opens up about his relationship with Priyadarshan

Speaking to News18 Showsha, Paresh revealed that the film is now back on track. He mentioned that the film will start shooting in February-March next year.

His earlier exit, however, reportedly caused financial setbacks for the production, even prompting Akshay to consider legal action. Paresh addressed the controversy, stating that he had valid reasons for stepping away and had returned the signing amount, with interest.

Despite the friction, Paresh insists that his relationship with director Priyadarshan remains intact.

“A lot has happened, but that hasn’t soured my relationship with Priyadarshan. Aise rishta kharab nahi hota hai (Relations don't sour like this). In fact, it has only solidified our bond. We now know each other in a sharper and better way. Ghaav bhar gaya hai. (Wounds have healed) Our relationship is very transparent,” said Rawal, who recently wrapped up filming Priyadarshan’s Bollywood comeback Bhoot Bangla.

Hera Pheri 3 will mark Paresh and Priyadarshan's 15th collaboration. Once known for voicing frustration over playing the iconic Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, Paresh Rawal had previously expressed interest in a possible spin-off for the character. However, the chances of that seem slim now.

“When they were making Phir Hera Pheri, they got over-confident. It shouldn’t have happened. Premise and characters like in Hera Pheri rarely come our way. Aur usko leke bada nazakat se, bada sambhal ke chalna chahiye. (It should be handled delicately). It shouldn’t be robbed of its sanctity. When I was dubbing for Phir Hera Pheri, I realised ki humne ganda paap kar diya hai. (I realised we have committed a sin) The situation was such that we did what we did, but we shouldn’t have.”

About Hera Phera 3

Paresh also praised Suniel Shetty for being the only actor who truly held on to his character with sincerity in the sequel. As Hera Pheri 3 gears up to go on floors, fans are hopeful that the franchise will reclaim its original charm with Baburao, Raju, and Shyam finally back where they belong. The film is expected to be released in 2027.