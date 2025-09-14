Will Mammootty return as Moothon in future Lokah films? Director Dominic Arun says it'll take ‘lot more convincing’

Dominic Arun’s Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra might have introduced Kalyani Priyadarshan as a yakshi (vampire) named Neeli/Chandra, but the superhero universe has a lot more in store. Apart from Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas’ cameos as an odiyan (shapeshifter) named Charlie and a goblin named Chathan, respectively, the film also saw Mammootty voice Moothon – the leader of these superheroes. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Dominic reveals whether the audience will see Mammootty in future films. Mammootty's Moothon is a leader of superheroes in Dominic Arun's Lokah.

Dominic Arun reveals if Mammootty will return to Lokah

Dominic revealed that while discussing the story, he told Dulquer, who produced the film, that it would be his wish to see Mammootty as Moothon. When he got the chance to narrate the story, the Malayalam star initially said he would ‘think about it’. It’s only after shooting was wrapped up that the actor saw a cut of the film and agreed to dub for the character.

However, despite Moothon being an important part of the Lokah universe, Dominic isn’t sure if Mammootty will play the role. He said, “I believe Mammootty sir still needs a lot more convincing if he is to continue playing Moothon in future films.” While the character won’t be seen in the next part, which will be headlined by Tovino’s Chathan, Dominic says the leader will return for future films.

Talking about the character’s return, he said, “Not the next one, but down the line, we will get to see him in his full potential. Moothon is like the prime character in the universe, and like everyone else, I too hope it’ll happen with Mammukka.”

About Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra

Lokah is directed by Dominic and produced by Dulquer under Wayfarer Films; it is part of a planned five-film franchise. It has crossed the ₹200 crore mark worldwide, becoming the first female-led film in Malayalam to do so. It is also one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films ever made.

Lokah tells the story of Chandra (Kalyani) moving to India on Moothon’s orders. Her neighbour Sunny (Naslen) falls for her at first sight, only to realise there’s more to her. The misogynistic Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda (Sandy) is hot on their heels as they find themselves embroiled with an organ trafficking ring.