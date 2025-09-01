Lokah's 2 post-credits scenes, star cameos in Kalyani Priyadarshan's film explained: Here's how the sequel is set up

Ever since Dominic Arun’s superhero film Lokah: Chapter 1—Chandra was released in theatres on 28 August, social media has been abuzz with discussions of the Malayalam film. Turns out, many of the audience members didn’t realise that Lokah has a post-credits scene, let alone two of them, with many expressing disappointment on X (formerly Twitter) that they had walked out without knowing. (Also Read: Who is Santhy Balachandran? Gulmohar actor who studied at Oxford, wrote Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero film Lokah) Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the titular character in Dominic Arun's superhero film Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra.

Some of the audience missed one of them, while others missed both. So here’s taking a deeper look into Lokah’s two post-credits scenes, including the star-studded cameos and the setup for the sequel. *Spoilers ahead*

Lokah’s mid-credits scene introduces Charlie

Towards the fag end of Lokah, a character named Charlie is mentioned in passing before teasing a cameo by the film’s producer, Dulquer Salmaan. There is also a three-legged dog in a scene where Chandra (Kalyani Priyadarshan) is revealed to be a vampire/yakshi called Kalliyankattu Neeli, as she fights off men trying to drug and traffic her. And if you did not sit through the credits, that’s all you would’ve seen.

During the mid-credits, a group of men who operate an organ trafficking ring are led into the basement of an establishment that doubles as a safe house run by Johny (Sam Mohan Das) for supernatural beings like Neeli. Charlie is revealed to be a ninja with superpowers in a fight scene, which ends with him eliminating the rest of the trafficking ring within minutes. It is also teased that he is an Odiyan, a shape-shifter, with the three-legged dog appearing here again.

The post-credits scene sets up Lokah sequel

But Charlie does not seem to be the subject of Lokah: Chapter 2. That seems reserved for the flashy and flirty goblin, Chathan (Tovino Thomas), who turns up halfway through the film to help Neeli and her human friends, including Sunny (Naslen), evade the evil Inspector Nachiyappa (Sandy). But he leaves before the final showdown at the safehouse between Neeli and Nachiyappa.

Kalyani Priyadarshan in the final showdown between Chandra/Neeli and Nachiyappa.

The post-credits scene ends with an unidentified man (Vijay Menon) questioning Chathan about an archaeological expedition gone wrong. With people missing, the only image left behind is of the goblin looking directly into the camera, teasing that there’s something more sinister to Chathan than the fun side of him shown in Lokah. When asked if he's the one in the picture, the goblin vaguely responds that it could be him or one of his 389 siblings, who all look alike.

More cameos in Lokah

Lokah does not explore any more supernatural creatures beyond Neeli, Charlie, and Chathan, but it’s hinted that Soubin Shahir, Balu Varghese, Ahaana Krishna, Santhy Balachandran, and Vijay Menon, who appear briefly in one scene, might also be supernatural. Mammootty voices the leader of this group, Moothon, though his face is never shown in the film. Nishanth Sagar plays Moothon’s helper Prakash, but his powers are never explored, either. Anna Ben also makes an appearance as Sunny's ex-girlfriend Anu.