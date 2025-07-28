Kaantha teaser: Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani head a tale of bruised egos between father-son. Watch

Kaantha teaser: The trailer for Selvaraj Selvamani’s Dulquer Salmaan and Samuthirakani-starrer Kaantha was released on Monday. Dulquer, who celebrates his birthday today, July 28, and Samuthirakani play son and father in what looks like a retro tale of bruised egos. Kaantha teaser: The Tamil-Telugu bi-lingual is produced by Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan.

Kaantha teaser

The trailer for Kaantha begins with a studio announcing a horror film called Saantha, the first horror film being made in Tamil/Telugu. Set in 1950s Madras, Samuthirakani is shown as the director of the film, fondly called Ayya by everyone, who doesn’t seem happy about the film’s cast. Leading the film is his son, a superstar who was trained all his life by his father to be in films, and yet, something has gone wrong between them.

Even as Dulquer tells a co-star that no one respects Ayya more than him, the feelings don’t seem reciprocated. Ayya is quick to choke his son and throw chairs at him. But after he decides to make the female actor, played by Bhagyashri Borse, both the ‘hero and heroine’, Dulquer seems at wits' end, deciding to hit back. He even tells the studio that the film will now be called Kaantha, not Saantha. The trailer ends by hinting at a war of ego between father and son.

The internet thought the trailer of Kaantha was ‘superb’ if reactions on X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube are anything to go by. “Big fan of your gemini ganeshan role in Mahanati. Now this one also giving same vibes. Can't wait to experience this on screen,” commented one fan. “more than expected. seems another banger loading,” wrote another. One person thought Kaantha was a ‘sureshot hit’ while a few others praised Dulquer for his script selection.

About Kaantha

Kaantha is written and directed by Selvaraj Selvamani and stars Dulquer, Samuthirakani and Bhagyashri as the leads. Jhanu Chanthar composed the music for the film, which will be released in theatres on 12 September. Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan, Prashanth Potluri and Jom Varghese produce the film under Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films.