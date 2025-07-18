Search
Friday, Jul 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Rana Daggubati reveals why Dulquer Salmaan is ‘best’ fit for playing lead in Kaantha over him: ‘So secure as actor…’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Published on: Jul 18, 2025 06:04 am IST

Since his debut with the 2010 Sekhar Kammula film Leader, Rana Daggubati has been picky about his roles. Here's what he said about his upcoming film Kaantha.

Actor-producer Rana Daggubati has been picky about his roles since he debuted with the 2010 film Leader, directed by Sekhar Kammula. He is now co-producing a Tamil-Telugu bilingual film with Dulquer Salmaan, which sees the Malayalam star as the lead. In an interview with THR India, Rana affirmed why Dulquer was perfect for the role, even though he could’ve played the part too. 

Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati are co-producing and acting in Kaantha.
Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati are co-producing and acting in Kaantha.

Rana Daggubati on producing Dulquer Salmaan’s film

Rana was asked how he feels about producing a film with Dulquer that stars the latter as the lead when he is an actor himself. He said, “Each story decides who its actor is in some manner, and everyone is right for a certain role. And I think if you’re trying to be a producer of a film, it’s about finding the best for that story. The second I heard it, I didn’t see anyone but Dulquer in it. So I was like, if he probably wasn’t in it, we probably would not have made the film.”

Rana also praised Dulquer for being ‘secure’ as an actor instead of playing to the gallery and said, “Dulquer is so secure in terms of just being an actor, things don’t need to go into a mainstream beat of things for him to create a successful film. So I think in that way, he was probably the best guy to collaborate with.” The actor-producer also stated that there are only ‘some things’ he has liked to do as an actor in his 15-year career, which is why he has played only 10-12 roles, which are all special to him.

About Kaantha

Kaantha explores a story set in 1950s Madras during the post-Independence era. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the film stars Dulquer in the lead with Rana, Bhagyashri Borse, and Samuthirakani in key roles. It is produced by Rana’s Spirit Media and Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films. 

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Rana Daggubati reveals why Dulquer Salmaan is ‘best’ fit for playing lead in Kaantha over him: ‘So secure as actor…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On