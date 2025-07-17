Prabhas has a savage comeback as Rana Daggubati channels Bhallaldeva to say he would have killed Baahubali

On 10 July, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali completed a decade of release. The filmmaker, along with the film's stars, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, celebrated the film’s 10th anniversary together. Recently, fans were treated to an interesting 'what if' scenario when the official Baahubali account asked, "What if Kattappa didn't kill Baahubali?" and Rana channelled Bhallaldeva to answer the question. Now, Prabhas has responded with a quirky reply. Prabhas reacts to Rana Daggubati's reply to what if Kattappa wouldn't have killed Baahubali.

On Wednesday, Rana took to Instagram and shared the post, which read, "What if Kattappa didn't kill Baahubali?" He replied, "I would have killed him! (angry face and laughing emojis)." Prabhas re-shared his story on Instagram and, along with it, shared a poster featuring him with ‘1000 crore’ written in the background and wrote, "I let it happen Bhalla, for this!" Rana then replied, "Ahhhaaa Bahuu well-played."

Baahubali: The Beginning, released in 2015 and ended on a thrilling note, showing the loyal Kattappa (played by Sathyaraj) stabbing Amarendra Baahubali (Prabhas) in the back. The scene became the talk of the town, leaving everyone with one question: "Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?"

Over the next two years, memes, fan theories and endless discussions kept the hype alive, turning Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) into one of the most eagerly awaited films in Indian cinema history. The suspense created by the first film’s ending played a key role in the sequel’s historic success at the box office, making it a cultural phenomenon that redefined how Indian films build cinematic universes. While Baahubali: The Beginning earned ₹650 crore worldwide, the sequel was an even bigger success, earning ₹1,700 crore globally. Even now, the film continues to be immensely loved by fans.

Rana Daggubati and Prabhas’s upcoming projects

Prabhas will next be seen in Maruthi's romantic horror comedy film The RajaSaab. The film is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment and stars Prabhas in a dual role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (in her Telugu film debut) and Riddhi Kumar in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 9 January 2026.

Rana, on the other hand, was last seen in the web series Rana Naidu Season 2, which also featured Kriti Kharbanda, Surveen Chawla, Venkatesh Daggubati and Arjun Rampal in lead roles. The actor is currently awaiting the release of the film backed by him, Kothapallilo Okapuddu, which is set to release in theatres on 18 July.