Anushka Shetty announces social media break after Ghaati's lukewarm performance at box office, pens handwritten note

Actor Anushka Shetty has announced that she will take a break from social media. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, she made the announcement with a handwritten note. This comes just days after Ghaati's lukewarm performance at the domestic box office. Anushka Shetty was recently seen in Krish Jagarlamudi's Ghaati.

Anushka wrote on a paper that she will go on a hiatus "just to reconnect to the world and work beyond the scrolling." "Trading blue light to candle light... (smile emoji). Will be stepping away from social media for a bit, just to reconnect to the world and work beyond the scrolling, to where we all actually started. See you all soon with more stories and more love....always forever...Smile always. Love Anushka Shetty," she wrote.

Fans laud Anushka, hail her as best

Sharing the note, Anushka captioned the post, "Love.... always forever (red heart emoji)." A fan said, “Omgg you're coming back to the real world. Can't wait to see you, sweety.”

A tweet read, "You've seen the highs and lows, sweety. This is not new..Waiting to witness the Lady Superstar, who once created history. Take a break and come back stronger, sweety." A comment read, "Sweety, plz collaborate with good directors who can succeed your dedication. You are the best all-time."

About Ghaati

Anushka's much-awaited film Ghaati hit theatres on September 5. According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned only ₹6.64 crore nett in India in a week. Written and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Ghaati features Anushka in the lead role alongside Vikram Prabhu. Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi produced the film under the banner of First Frame Entertainments.

Anushka's next film

She will be next seen in Rojin Thomas's upcoming horror fantasy thriller Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer. The film will mark Anushka's Malayalam debut. She will play the role of a weaver, Nila, in the film. Apart from Anushka, the film also stars Jayasurya, Prabhu Deva and Vineeth in important roles.

Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer is written by R Ramanand, with cinematography by Neil D'Cunha and music by Rahul Subrahmanian. It is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner Sree Gokulam Movies.