Ravi Mohan gets a win in Madras High Court over Bro Code title: Legal tussle with beverage company explained

Actor-producer Ravi Mohan had a temporary win at the Madras High Court over the title of his next film, Bro Code. Live Law reported that the HC issued a temporary injunction in favour of the actor against the beverage manufacturer Indobevs, who manufacture a drink of the same name as the title. The court also ordered the company not to make ‘threats’ of copyright infringement. Arjun Ashokan, Ravi Mohan and SJ Suryah in a still from the upcoming film, Bro Code.

Ravi Mohan gets a win at HC over Bro Code

The Madras HC issued a temporary injunction for three weeks in favour of Ravi’s production company, Ravi Mohan Studios. It also ordered notice to the beverage company and clarified that if the notice isn’t served, the interim order will be extended by a few more weeks. The court also restrained the company, which produces a drink named Bro Code, from making threats against the production company, according to the report.

Legal tussle over film title vs drink explained

Ravi had approached the court seeking a permanent injunction to restrain the company from issuing or making threats of infringement or interference in the movie’s production, publicity and marketing. He claimed that the use of the title Bro Code did not infringe on the trademark of the beverage company.

He submitted the same after the brewing company reportedly called upon the production company not to use the name Bro Code, as they had applied for a copyright of the same. The company’s application for registering the trademark is still pending consideration and was registered for alcoholic/energy beverages.

Recent work

Ravi was last seen in the rom-com Kadhalika Neramillai with Nithya Menen as his co-star. He is now debuting as both a producer and director with An Ordinary Man, which will star Yogi Babu in the lead role. He is also producing and starring in Karthik Yogi’s Bro Code with SJ Suryah, Arjun Ashokan, Upendra, Gouri Priya, Shraddha Srinath, Malavika Manoj, and Aishwarya Raj as his co-stars.