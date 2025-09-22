Adhira 1st look poster: Prasanth Varma introduces Kalyan Dasari as superhero, SJ Suryah as villain for his PVCU film

Filmmaker Prasanth Varma on Monday unveiled the first look poster of Adhira, his upcoming superhero film, part of his cinematic universe. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Prasanth shared the poster introducing producer DVV Danayya's son, Kalyan Dasari, as the superhero in his debut film. The poster also featured SJ Suryah as the villain in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) film. Adhira 1st look poster: Prasanth Varma and SJ Suryah feature together.

Adhira first look poster out

The poster had a destructive background with volcano, lava, lighting and rubbles flying. Kalyan posed in an armoured suit while Suryah wore a black outfit and a horn headgear. Both of them had fierce look on their faces. Sharing it, Prasanth captioned the post, "When darkness blooms the world, a LIGHTNING of hope emerges. Presenting @IamKalyanDasari and @iam_SJSuryah in #ADHIRA."

"A New SUPERHERO from #PrasanthVarmaCinematicUniverse. A @RKDStudios production, presented by RK Duggal. Directed by @sharandirects, produced by Riwaz Ramesh Duggal," he added. Adhira is being directed by Sharan Koppisetty. The film was originally announced in 2022. Prasanth was originally set to direct the film. Sricharan Pakala is the composer of the film, and Shivendra is the cinematographer.

Fans react to Adhira poster

A person wrote, “Reaching new heights every day.” A fan said, “Wow, SJ Suryah. It will be killer.” A comment read, “Can't wait for this. Looks great.” An X user commented, “Woah! Epic for sure.”

About Prasanth, his films

Prasanth is best known for directing films such as Awe (2018), Kalki (2019), Zombie Reddy (2021) and Hanu-Man (2024). He will next direct Jai Hanuman, starring Rishab Shetty as Lord Hanuman. Jai Hanuman, a high-octane superhero action film, is HanuMan's sequel.

It will show Kaliyuga in which Lord Hanuman is living in Agnyathavas, an exile bound by a sacred promise to his lord Rama. Jai Hanuman is part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar have co-produced the film. The release date of the epic action-drama is yet to be unveiled.