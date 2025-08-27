Ravi Mohan calls Keneeshaa Francis gift of god; says, ‘I wish all had someone like her in their lives’

On 26 August, actor Ravi Mohan launched his own studio, Ravi Mohan Studios, at a grand event held at the Chennai Trade Centre. During the launch, Ravi spoke about his “companion”, singer and spiritual healer Keneeshaa Francis, describing her as a gift from God. Keneeshaa was left teary-eyed after hearing the actor’s heartfelt words. Keneeshaa Francis says she sees god in Ravi Mohan.

Ravi addressed the negative comments he has received recently, saying they did not affect him, and further referred to his fans as “assets that can never be frozen.”

Ravi Mohan speaks about Keneeshaa Francis

He then spoke about Keneeshaa, adding, “This event wouldn’t be possible without Keneeshaa. She put the whole show together just for me. I didn’t know so many people would turn up for me. When a human is stuck in life, God sends a solution in some form. For me, that gift is Keneeshaa, who made me understand myself. I wish everyone had someone like her in their lives." His words left Keneeshaa visibly emotional.

Keneeshaa says she sees god in Ravi Mohan

In her speech, Keneeshaa expressed gratitude to Ravi Mohan’s parents and heaped praise on the actor, “You’ve been through some of the hardest storms. No matter how much sadness you carry inside, you don’t show it outside. But what is your superpower? It is your ability to bring light into the lives of those who are surrounded by immense darkness. That is who you are. I want every human being to see the God in you, because I see the God in you, and I don’t want to see anything else. Don’t worry about anything – Karma has got our back.”

Ahead of the launch, Ravi and Keneeshaa were spotted seeking blessings at Tirupati. For the big day, the two coordinated in white outfits. The star-studded evening saw the presence of celebrities, including Karthi, Shivarajkumar and Sivakarthikeyan.

Keneeshaa and Ravi Mohan’s relationship

Ravi married Aarti in 2009 but announced their separation in September last year. Aarti claimed she had been blindsided by his public statement. Soon after, rumours emerged linking Ravi to singer Keneeshaa Francis. Aarti later alleged that Keneeshaa was responsible for the breakdown of her marriage, though Keneeshaa denied the claims.

Speculation about their relationship reignited in May this year, when Ravi and Keneeshaa made their first public appearance together at producer Ishari Ganesh’s daughter’s wedding, where they were seen twinning in gold. Shortly afterwards, Ravi shared a heartfelt note on social media, referring to Keneeshaa as his “beautiful companion”.