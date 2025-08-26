Ravi Mohan, Keneeshaa visit Tirupati ahead of studio launch; his estranged wife Aarti Ravi posts note on ‘fooling God’

Actor Ravi Mohan launched his own studio, Ravi Mohan Studios, at the Chennai Trade Centre on Tuesday morning. Ahead of the launch, he visited Tirupati with his girlfriend, singer-spiritual healer Keneeshaa Francis, on Monday. His estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, posted a cryptic note on ‘fooling God’ the same day. Aarti Ravi posted a cryptic note after Ravi Mohan and his girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis visited Tirupati.

Aarti Ravi pens note on God and parenting after Ravi, Keneeshaa’s Tirupati visit

On Monday evening, pictures of Ravi and Keneeshaa at Tirupati started appearing on social media. The couple smiled and posed for pictures after their darshan, and Ravi even greeted fans who spotted him there.

Aarti took to her Instagram stories to post a cryptic note that read, “You can’t fool God. You might fool others. You might even fool yourself. But you can’t fool God.”

Aarti Ravi shared a note on 'fooling God' on her Instagram stories.

A few minutes later, Aarti posted another note on parenting that read, “The best parenting advice I ever got? Always choose your children; those innocent souls deserve all the love and your time. Protect your child’s peace at all costs.” For the uninitiated, Ravi and Aarti married in 2009 and have two sons together, Aarav and Ayaan. They separated in September 2024, and Ravi filed for divorce.

Aarti Ravi's cryptic Instagram note on parenting amid divorce from Ravi Mohan.

Keneeshaa and Ravi made their first public appearance together in May this year while twinning in gold at producer Ishari Ganesh’s daughter’s wedding.

About Ravi Mohan Studio

In January this year, Ravi announced on social media that he was going back to his birth name, Ravi Mohan, instead of the stage name he has had for years, Jayam Ravi. He also announced that he will be launching Ravi Mohan Studios this year, a production house to back good stories.

It was launched in Chennai on Tuesday morning, and Ravi attended the launch while twinning in white with Keneeshaa. Stars like Karthi, Shivarajkumar and Sivakarthikeyan attended the launch.

Ravi starred in Kadhalika Neramillai this year and will soon appear in Karathey Babu, Genie, Parasakthi, and Thani Oruvan 2. The first film to be produced under Ravi Mohan Studios will be Bro Code by Karthik Yogi, starring Ravi and SJ Suryah. The second film is titled An Ordinary Man, directed by Ravi and starring Yogi Babu.