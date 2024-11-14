Kim Kardashian throws shade at Kanye West, says she’s raising kids by herself

Reality star Kim Kardashian appeared to take a subtle jab at her former husband, Kanye West, during a recent conversation. She confessed that she often feels "alone" in raising their four children. Also read: Kanye West begs Kim Kardashian for money amid financial crisis: Report Kim Kardashian shares four kids with Kanye West.

What did she say

During an episode of Zoe Winkler’s iHearRadio podcast, What In The Winkler, Kim spoke about the co-parenting struggle. The episode was released just weeks after a source claimed to People that Kanye West has been an “absent father”.

“You and I have mostly connected on parenting and judgment, and you know, feeling like sometimes you’re in this alone. Even though we have great support systems and we have people around us, but sometimes in the middle of the night when (the kids are) all sleeping in your bed, kicking you and crying and waking up, like, it is…,” said Kim, 44.

She added, “It’s not something I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment. Or people will always jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help’.... I am basically raising four kids by (herself) here.”

At this point, Zoe called Kim’s current parenting situation “insane”, to which the star replied, “Yeah”.

About the couple

Following her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries, Kim Kardashian began dating Kanye West in 2012 while still fighting to legally end her prior union. Kim and Kanye first met in the early 2000s, but didn't become official friends until 2008. They welcomed a daughter, North West, in June 2013. In May 2014, they tied the knot. After six years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce in 2021. On November 29, 2022, the two reached a settlement. They share four kids together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The pair's split was then "amicable," with Kim asking for joint legal and physical custody of their kids, but things have since turned sour.