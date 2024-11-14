Kanye West doc: Kim Kardashian's ‘worst nightmare’ as she braces for clashing telephonic arguments to be leaked

The gossip columns will probably never be over the high-profile mess that was Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce. The American socialite has several reality show titles under her belt as vessels of her own story, documenting various chapters of her life. Her controversial ex is now embarking on a similar path to unload his narrative. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married for eight years before a bitter, public divorce.

Earlier this month, Variety reported that a billion-dollar budgeted documentary about the “world’s most controversial artist,” though still shrouded in mystery, will unleash an unfiltered view of West’s life over the last six years. Expected to release sometime in 2025 on Netflix, the doc project entitled “In Whose Name?” has now reportedly become Kim’s “worst nightmare,” according to InTouchWeekly.

Although once deemed a pioneer in the music scene, West’s identity has become synonymous with controversy over the years. He is now more remembered for his contentious antisemitic rants, his buzzworthy marriage to Kim K and the subsequent divorce, an unforgettably unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2020 and his risque-themed headline-occupying existence alongside his current wife Bianca Censori.

Just days ago, the Skims founder got candid about parenthood, revealing that she’s raising her and West’s four children, North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, by herself. Hours later, InTouchWeekly released a source’s insight, divulging that the “Heartless” rapper is set to “share his side of the story” in his forthcoming Netflix documentary.

What could be in Kanye West's new documentary, per sources

“Kanye’s relationship with Kim and her family is not good, and while she tries to keep the peace with him, they’ve had arguments over the phone that could end up being used in the doc,” the insider dished out. “And he doesn’t care about being popular or liked or politically correct.”

Ye’s “In Whose Name” documentary’s official synopsis disclosed by Variety alsready set forth that he is ready to put it all on the line. Merely weeks ago, a source also told InTouch Kanye was fashioning out a TV show life ex-wife’s The Kardashians, which would make his life accessible for public viewing. With “thousands and thousands of hours of footage” in his pocket, “he could get the kids involved, which, of course, would be Kim’s worst nightmare,” the source detailed. “There’s not much she can do about it. They appear on her show, so she can’t use that argument, and they adore their dad, so odds are they’re going to want to be on his show.”

In December 2022, Kim confessed that she was in no way trying to hamper her kids’ relationship with their father despite her own qualms with him. “One day my kids will thank me for not sitting here and bashing their dad when I could,” she said on Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast. “They’ll thank me and I’ll privately answer anything that they want to know. But it’s not my place anymore to jump in.”

Kim and Kanye split up in 2011.

What do we know about Kanye West’s documentary so far?

The “In Whose Name?” doc is currently in post-production. It was produced by Ballesteros, with Jack M Russell and Shy Ranje as co-producers. Justin Staple is co-executive producing the project and David Bullock is the associate producer. The cinematic documentation of Ye’s life has been shooting for the last six years.

The official synopsis reads: “With a billion-dollar budget and a commitment to truth, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, invites 18-year-old Nicolas Ballesteros armed with an iPhone on a six-year journey revealing unfiltered aspects of celebrity life which confront the provocative opinions, grand visions and bold contrarianism that defined him as the world’s most controversial artist. The film follows Ye’s ascent to becoming the richest Black man in American history while uncovering why the superstar risked everything he had built in the name of freedom. Examining the culture that birthed the star, ‘In Whose Name?’ explores the overlapping influences of corporate exploitation, racial complexities and psychological struggles inherent in the American dream.”