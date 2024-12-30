Menu Explore
Conor McGregor displays love for India, seemingly confirms $250m mega fight with Logan Paul in historic Wankhede Stadium

ByShweta Kukreti
Dec 30, 2024 02:04 PM IST

Conor McGregor recently gave a hint at confirmation for an upcoming boxing match against Logan Paul in an exhibition in India to delay his UFC comeback.

Conor McGregor recently gave a hint at confirmation for an upcoming boxing match against Logan Paul in an exhibition in India to delay his UFC comeback.

Conor McGregor has confirmed he is set to face social media sensation-turned-boxer Logan Paul
Conor McGregor has confirmed he is set to face social media sensation-turned-boxer Logan Paul

The former two-weight UFC champion has not competed since suffering a broken leg during his 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier.

Two firm suspended him from their promotion last month after he was directed to pay nearly €250,000 to a woman who accused him of rape, making his return to the octagon even more difficult.

This development comes after McGregor's scheduled June comeback against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 was called off due to an injury to his foot, but it looks like a surprise 2025 comeback is on the cards.

McGregor's post garners reactions from fans

Earlier this month, McGregor stated on X that the reports of a fight with [Ilia] Topurio were untrue.

“I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the Octagon.”

McGregor has now added fuel to the fire by responding to a post on X regarding a report from fightbookmma.com that claimed the “$250m mega-fight is scheduled to take place in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium” with an India flag and a heart emoji on December 29. His post has garnered over 1.3 million views so far.

Also Read: Logan Paul publicly apologises to brother Jake after Tyson win: ‘Sorry for…'

Reacting to his post, one X user asked, “Is it official?”

“If those figures are even close to what he gets he's never coming back to fight for the UFC. Why would you? He won't get seriously hurt in the exhibition,” another wrote.

“Conor McGregor what are you doing differently to improve your cardio. Jake Paul has them young lungs in his favor,” a third user commented, while the fourth user queried, “How's the weather in India?”

Rape case against McGregor

McGregor has only fought once as a professional boxer, losing to Mayweather in 2017.

In a High Court civil case, Nikita Hand, who claimed that McGregor sexually assaulted her in a Dublin hotel six years ago, prevailed last month in her lawsuit against the former UFC champion for damages.

McGregor declared he will appeal the decision after refuting a charge that he “brutally raped and battered” her.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
